Montag, 25.08.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2025 15:18 Uhr
EPSO-G UAB: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EPSO-G

New Energy Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisves pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

On August 25, 2025, the following decision was adopted at the Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders:

1. Regarding approval of the decision of the Board of UAB EPSO-G to increase the number of shares held by UAB EPSO-G in UAB EPSO-G Invest, to conclude a share subscription agreement with UAB EPSO-G Invest, and to approve the essential terms of this agreement.

To approve the decision of the Board of UAB EPSO-G to increase the number of shares held by UAB EPSO-G in UAB EPSO-G Invest from 1,912,500 to 3,776,856, to conclude a share subscription agreement with UAB EPSO-G Invest and approve the essential terms of this agreement.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact
Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
