Blue Star Foods Corp.: Blue Star Foods Returns to Growth with 85% Increase in Revenue and 68% Reduction in Net Loss for its Q2 2025

Recent Initiatives with KeHE and Crab Meat Pouch Expected to Improve Growth

Miami, FL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., ("Blue Star," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that its Quarterly Report for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was filed on August 19.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, "Over the past several months, we have right-sized our operating expenses to match our revenue levels, resulting in a reduction in losses. We have re-positioned and re-focused our sales team with new hires who have assisted in our return to revenue growth. New partners such as KeHE and relaunching product initiatives like our Crab Meat Pouch & Meals are expected to further improve our revenue growth. Our team is focused on creating optimal partnerships to drive profitable revenue growth with existing and new distribution partners."

Q2 2025 Key Highlights:

Revenues increased 85% to $1,172,340 as a result of an increase in inventory sold with an increase in pricing.

Gross profit increased 532% to $252,690.

Operating loss decreased 44% to $493,875, including $138,012 of NON-Cash expenses

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $355,863

Net loss decreased 68% to $651,818. Including $276,024 NON-Cash expenses



About Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCQB: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

