GOVMINT Announces Exclusive Partnership With Legendary U.S. Coin Designer John Mercanti

John Mercanti's full design archive along with current and future works debut exclusively with GOVMINT-launching the largest ongoing artist-led coin program in U.S. history.

EAGAN, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / GOVMINT, a leader in numismatics, today announced an exclusive and groundbreaking partnership with John Mercanti, former U.S. Mint Chief Engraver.

John Mercanti



This collaboration deepens the parties' existing relationship while unlocking access to Mercanti's complete personal archive, a vast and largely unseen body of work that spans over 50 years. This treasure trove of drawings, plasters, casts and notes offers unprecedented access into the legacy and artistic development of America's most accomplished coin designer.

Highlights include a series of early hand-drawn studies of Washington, Jefferson, and Franklin-figures Mercanti deeply admires for their foundational roles and bold leadership. These works span from Mercanti's early years as a 17-year-old to his mature pieces created in his retirement.

As GOVMINT continues organizing and curating the archive, the Mercanti collection will launch through coin sets, signed items, collectible prints and special-edition releases-each offering collectors a new way to own Mercanti's work.

This partnership marks the first time in U.S. history that a single coin designer's full creative archive is made available.

Mercanti joined the U.S. Mint in 1974 and became Chief Engraver in 2010. Over his career he conceived and crafted more than 100 coins, a record in American history, including the 1984 Olympic gold ten-dollar coin, the 1986 Statue of Liberty dollar coin, and the 1989 Congress Bicentennial gold five-dollar coin. In addition, Mercanti has designed and sculpted numerous Congressional Gold Medals, including those honoring civil rights leader Dr. Dorothy Height, baseball legend Jackie Robinson, and the heroic members of the WWII "Ghost Army."

Mercanti is acknowledged as America's foremost coin designer; his rare combination of vision, imagination, and craftsmanship puts him alongside legendary masters such as George T. Morgan and Augustus Saint-Gaudens. As USA Coin Book puts it: "Mercanti designed and engraved more coin designs than any other engraver in U.S. Mint history and is perhaps the most experienced and accomplished of the great engravers of the Mint."

A Legacy Forges Forward

GOVMINT believes the Mercanti collection will redefine the numismatics landscape and expand its allure into the art world. Seasoned collectors will be captivated by pieces never before offered, while new enthusiasts will discover an inviting and inspiring gateway into the rich world of coins and medals.

About GOVMINT

GOVMINT is the acknowledged leader in scarce coins and bullion, connecting passionate collectors and newcomers alike with the world's most rigorously curated selection of ancient artifacts, vintage coins, and contemporary creations.

www.govmint.com/mercanti

