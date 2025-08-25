IP Telecom Bulgaria Ltd: Zadarma Becomes Hubspot App Partner With a Certified Integration

Zadarma's HubSpot integration, now officially certified, enhances the CRM with one-click calling, call recordings, and detailed call statistics - helping businesses streamline communication and improve customer management.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Today, Zadarma announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot , a leading customer platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace.

Zadarma HubSpot

Zadarma HubSpot marketplace certification

The integration links Zadarma VoIP telephony with HubSpot, enabling easy customer management through a cloud-based business phone system. Features such as one-click calling, access to call recordings via the customer card, and integrated call statistics bring traditional communication into the modern technology era.

"We're always looking to partner with companies and tools that make it even easier for our customers to achieve their growth goals," said Angela O'Dowd, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Zadarma's offering does just that, and we're excited to have them as part of the App Partner Program."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

"At Zadarma, we are proud to join the HubSpot App Partner Program. Our goal has always been to provide an affordable, unified communication platform for our customers, and this integration gives them a more efficient and easy way to manage calls and communicate with clients," said Dmytro Tokar, Chief Marketing Officer at Zadarma.

Learn more about the integration here https://zadarma.com/en/support/instructions/hubspot/ .

About Zadarma:

Zadarma is a global provider of cloud-based VoIP and unified communication solutions. The company helps businesses optimize calls, manage contacts, and improve customer interactions. Founded in 2006, Zadarma offers services for clients worldwide through six main data centers across Europe, North America, and Asia, supported by numerous smaller platforms. The company provides reliable and affordable telephony solutions. For more information, visit www.zadarma.com.

SOURCE: IP Telecom Bulgaria Ltd

