Subsidiaries of Gentari and Gamuda will develop 1. 5?GW of solar with battery storage in Malaysia to supply hyperscale data centers under the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS), supporting the country's push to expand clean energy and meet rising tech-sector demand. Clean energy company Gentari and construction and engineering firm Gamuda are teaming up to develop 1. 5 GW of solar power plants paired with battery energy storage in Malaysia. Developed through their subsidiaries Gentari Renewables and Gamuda Energy, the new capacity will meet the needs of strategic hyperscale data ...

