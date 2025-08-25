NetBrands Corp.: NetBrands Corp Unveils Innovative Crypto Forward Website Leading the Way in Digital Web 3.0

NetBrands Corp just launched its newly designed website reflecting its business shift in Web 3.0 and giving an informative overview of its business direction.

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / NetBrands Corp., Delaware corporation (OTCID:NBND) (the "Company") A recent adopter into a digital transformation of blockchain is thrilled to reveal the launch of its brand-new crypto mining forward website. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's ongoing evolution as it expands into cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management.

The new website designed with shareholders in mind to be informative offering a seamless and intuitive experience. It features comprehensive resources on cryptocurrency mining, transparent project updates and exclusive insights into NetBrands Corp's strategic roadmap for blockchain innovation. The platform also includes secure real-time market intelligence and opportunities for direct engagement with NetBrands Corp leadership team.

NetBrands Corp., Key features of the new website include secure access, enhanced security protocols for investor communications, social media live updates, ongoing project news, milestones, and partnership announcements.

"Our vision is to empower shareholders with information, tools, transparency and expertise in the digital asset space," stated Paul Adler, President & CEO of NetBrands Corp.

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND) please visit new domain name with more information to be added soon:

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTCID: NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries with a keen M&A focus on acquiring e-commerce assets and private businesses, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: NetBrands Corp.

