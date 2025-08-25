Prebiotic Fiber Market to Reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Gut Health & Functional Foods Boom | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the market size of Prebiotic Fiber?

The global prebiotic fiber market is poised for steady growth over 2025-2031. Industry forecasts put the 2024 market value at about USD1,780 Million, rising to roughly USD2,346 Million by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.05%. This expansion is being fueled by increasing consumer demand for gut-health ingredients, particularly inulin, FOS, GOS, and MOS, which are widely incorporated into food, beverages, supplements, and animal feed.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Prebiotic fiber market?

Rising consumer awareness of digestive health and immunity.

Expanding functional foods & supplements market with added fibers.

Global lifestyle changes fueling demand for convenient nutrition.

Aging population and preventive healthcare trends.

Rising animal protein demand encourages prebiotic feed additives.

Growing focus on sugar reduction and clean-label natural fibers.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PREBIOTIC FIBER MARKET:

The prebiotic fiber market is being shaped by a series of dynamic trends that reflect evolving consumer lifestyles, shifting dietary preferences, and ongoing innovation across the food, beverage, healthcare, and animal nutrition industries. One of the most significant developments is the gut-health boom. Consumers are increasingly aware of the connection between the gut microbiome and overall well-being, including digestion, immunity, mental health, and even weight management. This has led to a surge in demand for products that can improve or maintain a balanced gut flora, and prebiotic fibers are at the center of this trend. By stimulating the growth of beneficial bacteria, fibers such as inulin, FOS, and GOS are being positioned as natural solutions for digestive wellness, and brands across food, supplement, and beverage categories are capitalizing on this awareness.

Another major trend is the rise of functional beverages. Consumers are moving beyond traditional dietary supplements and looking for convenient, enjoyable formats to meet their health goals. Beverages fortified with prebiotic fibers-ranging from dairy-based drinks and plant-based alternatives to juices, teas, and energy beverages-are gaining traction. These drinks not only offer digestive health benefits but also align with the growing preference for on-the-go nutrition. Functional beverages are also seen as lifestyle products, which makes them attractive to younger demographics who value both convenience and innovation. As a result, beverage companies are increasingly experimenting with fiber fortification to stand out in a crowded health and wellness market.

The push for sugar reduction is another critical driver of prebiotic fiber adoption. With obesity, diabetes, and metabolic health issues on the rise, regulators and consumers alike are demanding healthier alternatives to refined sugar. Inulin and fructo-oligosaccharides are uniquely positioned here: they not only serve as natural, plant-based sweeteners but also add dietary fiber content and promote gut health. Food manufacturers are reformulating products to meet sugar-reduction targets while still delivering on taste and texture, making prebiotic fibers a win-win ingredient solution. This dual role-as both a functional ingredient and a sugar replacer-gives inulin and FOS a powerful edge in today's health-conscious consumer landscape.

Another rapidly emerging trend is the focus on personalized nutrition. Advances in digital health, microbiome testing, and wearable technologies are enabling consumers to make more informed decisions about their diets. More people are seeking "science-backed" products that target their specific health concerns, whether that be digestive comfort, immunity, or long-term wellness. Prebiotics, with their clear evidence base and growing portfolio of clinical studies, fit perfectly into this trend. Companies are beginning to position prebiotic ingredients not just as general wellness enhancers but as part of targeted nutrition plans, opening opportunities for premium and niche product offerings.

The importance of prebiotics in infant and clinical nutrition is also expanding. Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) are widely used in infant formula because they mimic some of the beneficial oligosaccharides naturally present in human breast milk. These ingredients support the development of a healthy gut microbiota in babies and are increasingly being adopted by formula manufacturers worldwide. Beyond infants, clinical nutrition products-such as medical nutrition shakes and fiber-fortified formulations for seniors or patients recovering from illness-are incorporating prebiotic fibers to aid digestion and support nutrient absorption. This segment reflects the medical community's growing recognition of the gut's role in overall health.

In the animal nutrition sector, prebiotics are gaining momentum as alternatives to antibiotics. Global regulations limiting the use of antibiotic growth promoters in livestock have created demand for safer, natural additives. Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) and other prebiotics are being incorporated into poultry, swine, and cattle feed to improve gut health, enhance nutrient absorption, and support immunity. This trend aligns with the broader shift toward sustainable and responsible animal farming, which is a key concern for both regulators and consumers.

Finally, the clean label movement continues to influence the prebiotic fiber market. Today's consumers want products made with natural, minimally processed, and transparently sourced ingredients. Prebiotic fibers derived from chicory root, agave, and other plants align with this demand, offering manufacturers an opportunity to highlight plant-based, non-GMO, and sustainable sourcing claims. The alignment between prebiotics and the clean label trend makes them an increasingly attractive choice for formulators who need to meet consumer expectations while differentiating their brands.

What are the major product types in the prebiotic fiber market?

Inulin

Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)

Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS)

What are the main applications of the prebiotic fiber market?

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Who are the key players in the prebiotic fiber market?

Beneo

Tereos

Sensus

Cosucra

The Tierra Group

Tinjoy Healthcare

Chengdu iMOS Biotechnology

Biomart

Lallemand

Orffa

FUBON / Angel Yeast

Sensient

Biofeed

Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech

Matrix Nutrition

FrieslandCampina

Yakult

Ingredion

Nissin Sugar

Kerry Group

New Francisco Biotechnology

Quantum Hi-Tech

Baolingbao

Which region dominates the prebiotic fiber market?

Asia-Pacific - Fastest-growing region, fueled by population growth, rising income levels, and expanding F&B industries in China, India, and Japan.

- Fastest-growing region, fueled by population growth, rising income levels, and expanding F&B industries in China, India, and Japan. North America - Mature market with strong demand for digestive health supplements and functional beverages.

- Mature market with strong demand for digestive health supplements and functional beverages. Europe - Established market with high consumer demand for natural gut-health ingredients and regulatory support.

- Established market with high consumer demand for natural gut-health ingredients and regulatory support. Rest of the World - Emerging demand in Latin America and Middle East/Africa as digestive wellness gains awareness.

What are some related markets to the prebiotic fiber market?

- Prebiotic Ingredients market was valued at USD 4060.1 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 6251.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Soluble High Fiber Feed Market

- Gut Digestive Health Drinks Market was valued at USD 3491 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 5152 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

- Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Market was estimated to be worth USD 438 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 566 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

- IMO Fiber Market

- Functional Fiber Market

- Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market was estimated to be worth USD 4269 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 7125 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

- Kombucha Market revenue was USD 1719 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6137.2 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Native Inulin market was valued at USD 387 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 476 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Short-chain Fructooligosaccharides (scFOS) Market was valued at USD 280 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 367 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

- Probiotics Market

