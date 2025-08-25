The "UK Medico-Legal Insurance Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the ninth annual edition of the report analysing the Medico-Legal and Insurance Services (MLIS) market. MLIS are a range of medical and medical-related services offered to legal services companies, insurers and possibly to employers. For this reason, MLIS companies are often staffed and run by doctors, nurses and physiotherapists.

The range of services offered can be split into two broad categories:

Medical evidence (ME)

Rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS)

Report Scope

The publisher has upgraded its market size estimates for 2024 to £677m, an increase of 4.5% on the previous year. Total claims registered at the CRU increased in the year to April 2024 and this helped to boost revenue through the year. Most of the leading MLIS groups have also boosted their turnovers in 2024, partly by onboarding acquisitions, but also by some organic growth.

The market value is expected to grow at a slightly slower pace in 2025. Total claims numbers are falling again (clinical negligence is the exception) and this will feed into slightly weaker demand for MLIS services.

While the sector is still populated by numerous small businesses, most of the leading players are consolidating their position through acquisitions and service expansion with market concentration increasing. Margins are tight across the sector but many of the leading players have reported improved margins above the sector average.

Total claims registered at the Compensation Recovery Unit (CRU) declined again in the year 2024/25 to 447,973 from 477,220 a year earlier. Claims registered decreased in most specific categories except clinical negligence and public liability claims: for the third year running, clinical negligence claims registered grew, by 3.5% to 16,395 in 2024/25 following an increase of almost 10% in the previous year.

In 2024/25, total settlements recorded by the CRU decreased to 508,160 from 548,843 a year earlier.

The value of clinical negligence claims settled reached £23.49m in 2024/25 from £18.65m in 2023/24, an increase of 26%.

This report looks at the market structure, recent developments and market drivers, the key players, the market size and historical trends, and the future.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A market populated by many SMEs and margins for many remain tight

Total claims registered decrease but grow in clinical negligence

Market value growth in 2024 with slightly lower growth expected in 2025

INTRODUCTION AND MARKET OVERVIEW

Definition

The role of ME and RAMS

Medical evidence (ME)

Rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS)

MARKET STRUCTURE

Three client groups

Many SMEs and individuals providing services but consolidation increasing

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Government's response to medical reporting for RTAs consultation

Fixed fee increases for medical reports, the first increases since 2014

Judgement on medical agency fees breakdown dispute

National Audit Office launches investigation into clinical negligence costs

Total RTA injuries decrease for third year running

Some increase in workplace injuries in 2023/24

THE KEY PLAYERS

MRO numbers registered with MedCo are declining

Selected profiles



MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Volume of cases registered with the CRU well below pre-Covid levels

NHS Resolution claims registered increase marginally but claims closed decline

OIC individuals still take small share of claims but share increasing

MedCo registered users decreasing

MLIS improved market growth in 2024

THE FUTURE

Margins to remain tight for many but better performance from larger players

ASSOCIATIONS

