Australian renewable energy developer ACEnergy has tapped China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) to supply 3 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Australia. From pv magazine Australia ACEnergy has struck a deal with CATL for the delivery of supply and integration services for three large-scale BESS projects in Australia. The portfolio includes the Joel Joel and Little River projects being developed in Victoria, and the Yanco battery project planned for New South Wales (NSW), delivering 3 GWh of energy storage capacity. Under the agreement, CATL will undertake the design, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...