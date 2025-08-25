The new digital twin from Brussels-based 3E, developed with the Free University of Brussels (VUB) under the EU-funded FULLEST project, exposes a key oversight in Europe's utility-scale battery storage management. While 80% of operators rely solely on battery management systems (BMS), 3E identified a 4% gap between reported and actual battery health - enough to affect operations and revenue. From ESS News Brussels-based 3E, a SaaS and advisory company for the renewable energy sector, has reported a new breakthrough from its EU-funded Flexible Utility-Scale Energy Storage (FULLEST) project, developed ...

