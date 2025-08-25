India's solar module manufacturing capacity has reached about 100?GW, meeting domestic demand, says SBICAPS. With total capacity rising to 190?GW by March 2027 amid limited export opportunities, the market faces oversupply risks. From pv magazine India India's solar module manufacturing capacity has reached about 100?GW, enough to meet annual domestic demand assuming an effective utilization-to-nameplate ratio of 55% to 65%, according to a report by SBICAPS. However, with total module capacity projected to rise to 190?GW by March 2027, concerns of oversupply are emerging, particularly amid shrinking ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...