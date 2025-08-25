Anzeige
Montag, 25.08.2025
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063
25.08.2025
FedEx Implements Sustainable Energy and Water Solutions for Rural Thai Communities

FedEx volunteers assisted in the installation of solar cells and water filtration facilities to improve clean water access for the Pa Deng community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / FedEx teamed up with the World Vision Foundation of Thailand to help the Pa Deng community in Phetchaburi province. They donated and set up solar-powered water filtration systems to make sure people there have consistent access to clean water.

The community has had a tough time with its water supply due to power outages. Switching to solar power means they can count on a reliable water source for hygiene and sanitation. To make this happen, over 20 FedEx volunteers worked alongside community members to install solar panels and filtration systems, helping more than 1,900 people across four villages.

Sasathorn Phaspinyo, managing director of FedEx Thailand, said, "Water and electricity are crucial for every community's well-being. At FedEx, we're committed to offering solutions wherever they're needed. Through this project, we aim to empower Pa Deng residents by improving their access to these essential resources. I'm so proud of our team who truly live our commitment to doing good and support our FedEx Cares initiatives."

This year's effort is another step in FedEx's mission to support Thai communities. Last year, they donated and installed eco-friendly waste incinerators and biogas systems in Pa Deng to replace old waste disposal methods, like open-air burning and landfills, providing sustainable ways to handle organic waste while cutting down on toxic emissions.

With a global goal to become carbon-neutral by 2040, FedEx is working hard on environmental initiatives in both air and ground operations, including using electric vehicles, saving fuel, sourcing renewable energy, and offering sustainable packaging solutions.

The Pa Deng project is part of the FedEx Cares global community engagement program. If you want to learn more about what FedEx Cares is doing across Asia Pacific, check out our website!

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-implements-sustainable-energy-and-water-solutions-for-rural-thai-communities-1064897

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
