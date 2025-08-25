Liberty Personal Loans Help Australians Embrace Digital Upskilling

As more Australians take steps to grow their digital capabilities, Liberty supports their ambitions with flexible personal loans that make upskilling more accessible.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Workers are embracing the opportunity to upskill, with a large number of businesses adopting emerging technologies including AI, advanced data analytics and cybersecurity.

ACS Australia's Digital Pulse 2025 report showed a growing number of workers recognize they lack at least one digital skill needed for their current job. Employers are increasingly seeking candidates with digital fluency. For individuals, digital upskilling could boost employability, unlock new career paths, and increase earning potential over time.

According to Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, non-bank lender Liberty remains ready to help Australians take charge of their learning journey.

"Supporting education is just one way people could use a personal loan to help seize opportunities," explained Ms Pantarotto.

Whether it's through vocational training, industry certifications or short courses, personal loans are designed to give people the freedom to invest in themselves.

"At Liberty, we understand that everyone's journey is different, so we look at the bigger picture to help you access the funds you need," said Ms Pantarotto.

With fast approvals and flexible repayment options, Liberty makes it easier to access the training and education needed to stay competitive in a changing workforce.

Liberty's free-thinking personal loans also offer tailored rates based on several factors such as credit score and financial history.

"Liberty's inclusive lending criteria mean that support is available for those with more complex needs," explained Ms Pantarotto.

Their streamlined online application system makes it simple for individuals to take the next step toward their goals.

"Our speedy online process means borrowers can get a personalized rate in minutes. In some cases, same-day funding upon approval may also be available," said Ms Pantarotto.

As digital transformation continues to reshape the workforce, Liberty remains committed to helping Australians invest in their future.

The non-bank lender also offers home, business and motor loans to help borrowers accelerate their goals with confidence.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers helped across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

CONTACT

Laura Orchard

Media Coordinator

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-personal-loans-help-australians-embrace-digital-upskilling-1063679