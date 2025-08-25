Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 18:02 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CLS Health's Back-to-School Campaign Provides Families With All Their Medical Needs in One Convenient Place

With 45-plus locations and more than 225 providers, the physician-owned practice makes it simpler for families to get all the appointments they need, while ensuring comprehensive, complete care.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / As the new school year begins in the greater Houston area, families face the challenge of getting all the vital medical appointments and exams that their children need. CLS Health makes this busy time less stressful and more comprehensive through its Back-to-School Health Campaign.

The Back-to-School Health Campaign provides families with a one-stop destination for the care that children need to start the year, from required immunizations and sports physicals to nutrition consultations and vision exams.

"Back-to-school is one of the busiest times of the year for families, and healthcare shouldn't add to the stress. Our campaign is about making it easier for parents to keep their children and themselves healthy as the year begins," said Dr. Khaled Attia, family medicine physician with CLS Health.

Another goal of the CLS Health initiative is preventing health problems that can impede students' performance in school, like unaddressed vision problems, incomplete immunizations, or suboptimal nutrition.

For example, a recent three-year study of 2,300 students in Baltimore public schools found that a vision-check program led to improved reading scores for students in grades 3 to 7. Multiple studies show that vaccinated students miss fewer school days and do better in school. Additionally, eating enough foods with specific nutrients also has been shown to improve academic performance.

The features of the Back-to-School Health Campaign highlight CLS Health's emphasis on preventive care that supports healthy living. The practice also emphasizes the "whole-family wellness" approach to healthcare and encourages parents to prioritize their own preventive care along with their children's care.

With 45-plus locations and more than 225 healthcare providers in over 45 medical specialties, CLS Health makes its comprehensive care easily accessible to the Houston metro area. Bringing pediatrics, eye care, primary care, nutrition, and sports medicine under one roof, the practice streamlines the back-to-school appointment process for parents while also ensuring continuity of care.

To learn more about CLS Health's Back-to-School Health Campaign or to schedule an appointment, visit https://cls.health/back-to-school-health-checklist.

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 40 locations and more than 200 providers across the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more at cls.health.

Contact Information

Giang Le
Media Relations Manager
giang.le@cls.health
281-731-8431

Madeleine Moench
madeleinem@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: CLS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cls-healths-back-to-school-campaign-provides-families-with-all-their-1064875

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.