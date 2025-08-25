CLS Health's Back-to-School Campaign Provides Families With All Their Medical Needs in One Convenient Place

With 45-plus locations and more than 225 providers, the physician-owned practice makes it simpler for families to get all the appointments they need, while ensuring comprehensive, complete care.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / As the new school year begins in the greater Houston area, families face the challenge of getting all the vital medical appointments and exams that their children need. CLS Health makes this busy time less stressful and more comprehensive through its Back-to-School Health Campaign.

The Back-to-School Health Campaign provides families with a one-stop destination for the care that children need to start the year, from required immunizations and sports physicals to nutrition consultations and vision exams.

"Back-to-school is one of the busiest times of the year for families, and healthcare shouldn't add to the stress. Our campaign is about making it easier for parents to keep their children and themselves healthy as the year begins," said Dr. Khaled Attia, family medicine physician with CLS Health.

Another goal of the CLS Health initiative is preventing health problems that can impede students' performance in school, like unaddressed vision problems, incomplete immunizations, or suboptimal nutrition.

For example, a recent three-year study of 2,300 students in Baltimore public schools found that a vision-check program led to improved reading scores for students in grades 3 to 7. Multiple studies show that vaccinated students miss fewer school days and do better in school. Additionally, eating enough foods with specific nutrients also has been shown to improve academic performance.

The features of the Back-to-School Health Campaign highlight CLS Health's emphasis on preventive care that supports healthy living. The practice also emphasizes the "whole-family wellness" approach to healthcare and encourages parents to prioritize their own preventive care along with their children's care.

With 45-plus locations and more than 225 healthcare providers in over 45 medical specialties, CLS Health makes its comprehensive care easily accessible to the Houston metro area. Bringing pediatrics, eye care, primary care, nutrition, and sports medicine under one roof, the practice streamlines the back-to-school appointment process for parents while also ensuring continuity of care.

To learn more about CLS Health's Back-to-School Health Campaign or to schedule an appointment, visit https://cls.health/back-to-school-health-checklist.

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 40 locations and more than 200 providers across the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more at cls.health.

Contact Information

Giang Le

Media Relations Manager

giang.le@cls.health

281-731-8431

Madeleine Moench

madeleinem@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: CLS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cls-healths-back-to-school-campaign-provides-families-with-all-their-1064875