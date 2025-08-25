Anzeige
25.08.2025 17:42 Uhr
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/22/25 Close: $41.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,461,000 or $1.35 per common share compared to $1,118,000 or $0.99 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $4,385,000 compared to $3,664,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Credit loss expense was $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,221,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1,137,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Noninterest expense was $3,906,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $3,641,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $5,542,000 or $5.01 per common share compared to $4,089,000 or $3.63 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 was $16,279,000 compared to $14,477,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. The Company recognized credit loss expense of $200,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and $0 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. Total noninterest income was $5,070,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $4,144,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. Noninterest expense was $15,006,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and $14,225,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.77% and 11.10%, respectively, compared to 9.41% and 8.78% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2024. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.03% and 0.97%, respectively, compared to 0.80% and 0.74% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.35% at June 30, 2025 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 8.76% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $570,108,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders' equity was $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 3,303 shares at an average price of $39.70. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 56,481 shares at an average price of $39.42. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
June 30June 30
20252024
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions$7,166,023 $5,202,224
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,649,597 11,717,782
Cash and cash equivalents 10,815,620 16,920,006
Securities available for sale 103,067,093 106,179,450
Loans held for sale 314,800 559,830
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,703,128
at June 30, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 422,829,649 411,841,368
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,739,500 1,289,700
Accrued interest receivable 3,055,402 3,016,660
Premises and equipment, net 7,602,679 7,614,589
Mortgage servicing rights 1,072,056 1,086,587
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,165,670 12,725,890
Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898
Repossessed Assets 38,560 1,250
Other assets 5,192,615 4,913,693
Total assets$570,107,542 $567,362,921
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing$52,521,124 $47,530,618
Interest-bearing 453,607,241 466,891,628
Total deposits 506,128,365 514,422,246
Borrowings 10,000,000 -
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,035,448 4,425,736
Total liabilities 520,163,813 518,847,982
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363 18,363
Additional paid-in capital 10,233,608 10,266,257
Retained earnings 65,911,649 61,694,919
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,560,272) (10,795,929)
Treasury stock, at cost: 753,350 at June 30, 2025 and
710,085 at June 30, 2024 (14,659,619) (12,668,671)
Total shareholders' equity 49,943,729 48,514,939
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$570,107,542 $567,362,921
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
2025202420252024
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees$5,985,759 $5,561,214 $23,183,812 $21,249,360
Taxable securities 563,907 538,577 2,187,692 2,031,617
Tax exempt securities 402,708 406,253 1,625,823 1,656,939
Other 78,596 119,404 564,219 309,304
Total interest and dividend income 7,030,970 6,625,448 27,561,546 25,247,220
Interest expense:
Deposits 2,469,399 2,933,414 11,078,011 10,613,939
Borrowings 176,469 27,627 204,282 155,984
Total interest expense 2,645,869 2,961,041 11,282,293 10,769,923
Net interest income 4,385,101 3,664,407 16,279,253 14,477,297
Provision for credit losses 75,000 - 200,000 -
Net interest income after provision for 4,310,101 3,664,407 16,079,253 14,477,297
credit losses
Noninterest income:
Net gains on sales of loans 181,575 113,780 480,176 185,535
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets (4,080) - 31,157 -
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - - (684) (37,006)
Commission income 463,212 395,409 1,993,376 1,429,640
Service charges and fees 157,836 219,733 868,973 998,995
Earnings on life insurance 111,555 106,082 439,780 389,414
Other 311,304 302,374 1,257,347 1,177,332
Total noninterest income 1,221,401 1,137,378 5,070,125 4,143,910
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits 2,035,089 1,990,109 8,098,744 7,716,276
Occupancy and equipment 333,493 320,824 1,300,038 1,270,996
Professional 164,980 122,245 628,721 482,039
Marketing 102,924 96,753 381,332 378,547
Deposit insurance premium 102,000 73,000 348,684 280,666
Regulatory assessment 11,569 10,344 42,772 41,379
Correspondent bank charges 26,413 23,388 107,687 93,273
Data processing 584,862 482,683 2,141,131 1,866,798
Printing, postage and supplies 74,354 65,701 300,465 285,133
Expense on life insurance 27,665 41,149 7,776 129,934
Contribution expense 7,500 9,501 44,888 50,382
Expense on REO - (139) - 5,683
Other 434,848 405,714 1,603,446 1,623,675
Total noninterest expense 3,905,699 3,641,272 15,005,684 14,224,781
Income before income taxes 1,625,803 1,160,513 6,143,694 4,396,426
Income tax expense 165,144 42,948 601,954 306,949
Net income$1,460,659 $1,117,565 $5,541,740 $4,089,477

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings$1.35 $0.99 $5.01 $3.63
Diluted earnings$1.35 $0.99 $5.01 $3.63
Dividends paid$0.30 $0.29 $1.20 $1.16
Average shares issued and outstanding1,083,793 1,126,520 1,106,967 1,126,879
Shares outstanding end of period1,082,978 1,126,243 1,082,978 1,126,243
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin **3.16%2.66%2.92%2.69%
Return on average assets ***1.03%0.80%0.97%0.74%
Return on average common equity ***11.77%9.41%11.10%8.78%
June 30June 30
2025
2024
Nonperforming assets *$8,147,342 $4,044,082
Repossessed assets$38,560 $1,250
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


