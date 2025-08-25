Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTB | ISIN: FR0012757854 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SP
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 18:04
50,000 Euro
-4,12 % -2,15
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SPIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,0550,4018:48
50,00050,4018:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2025 17:48 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPIE SA: SPIE acquires Voets & Donkers in the Netherlands, strengthening its position in industrial refrigeration technology and air handling systems

Cergy, August 25th 2025 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has acquired Voets & Donkers Koeltechniek B.V. and VND Technical Services B.V. With this strategic acquisition, SPIE further strengthens its expertise in industrial cooling installations, air treatment systems, heat pumps, industrial automation, and the engineering of process equipment.

Founded in 1963, Voets & Donkers employs 69 permanent employees across two locations in Schijndel and Drachten. This specialist in the development, production and installation of cooling and air treatment systems generated a turnover of €30 million in 2024. Its clients span various sectors, including dairy and food processing, horticulture, the pharmaceutical industry, warehousing and high-tech machinery.

Growth opportunities in food, pharma and industrial HVAC
The food- and pharma sector is a particularly interesting growth market for SPIE, and the company aims to expand its presence in this field. "This acquisition also enables us to increase our visibility in refrigeration, freezing technology, industrial heat pumps and HVAC", says Joti Hakkert, Director of SPIE's Industry Services division. "It opens up new opportunities to expand our capacity in line with the projects we already carry out in industrial HVAC. The acquisition fits perfectly within our strategic growth ambitions in the industrial market."

Combining strengths for the future
Marc Voets and Peter Donkers, owners of Voets & Donkers, are therefore positive about the acquisition. Peter Donkers: "With SPIE's scale and strength behind us, we are even better equipped to respond to developments in our industry. By working together with SPIE's experts and colleagues from other divisions, we can take our services to the next level."

With this acquisition, SPIE takes another step forward in enhancing its specialised industrial services, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainable technology.

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition
and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

www.spie.com

Facebook - X - LinkedIn


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.