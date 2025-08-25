SPIE SA: SPIE acquires Voets & Donkers in the Netherlands, strengthening its position in industrial refrigeration technology and air handling systems

Cergy, August 25th 2025 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has acquired Voets & Donkers Koeltechniek B.V. and VND Technical Services B.V. With this strategic acquisition, SPIE further strengthens its expertise in industrial cooling installations, air treatment systems, heat pumps, industrial automation, and the engineering of process equipment.

Founded in 1963, Voets & Donkers employs 69 permanent employees across two locations in Schijndel and Drachten. This specialist in the development, production and installation of cooling and air treatment systems generated a turnover of €30 million in 2024. Its clients span various sectors, including dairy and food processing, horticulture, the pharmaceutical industry, warehousing and high-tech machinery.

Growth opportunities in food, pharma and industrial HVAC

The food- and pharma sector is a particularly interesting growth market for SPIE, and the company aims to expand its presence in this field. "This acquisition also enables us to increase our visibility in refrigeration, freezing technology, industrial heat pumps and HVAC", says Joti Hakkert, Director of SPIE's Industry Services division. "It opens up new opportunities to expand our capacity in line with the projects we already carry out in industrial HVAC. The acquisition fits perfectly within our strategic growth ambitions in the industrial market."

Combining strengths for the future

Marc Voets and Peter Donkers, owners of Voets & Donkers, are therefore positive about the acquisition. Peter Donkers: "With SPIE's scale and strength behind us, we are even better equipped to respond to developments in our industry. By working together with SPIE's experts and colleagues from other divisions, we can take our services to the next level."

With this acquisition, SPIE takes another step forward in enhancing its specialised industrial services, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainable technology.

