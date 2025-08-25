TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy Files Regulatory Applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) filed applications for approval of its proposed acquisition by Blackstone Infrastructure with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC), Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

NMPRC Application

The NMPRC regulates PNM, TXNM Energy's wholly owned utility in New Mexico that delivers electricity to approximately 550,000 customers.

In addition to strong governance and oversight provisions, the filing includes unprecedented benefits for PNM customers and communities, including $105 million rate credit paid over four years, $10 million contribution to the PNM Good Neighbor Fund paid over 10 years, $35 million in economic development funding and $25 million of innovative technologies to support New Mexico's carbon-free energy transition. The filing also continues PNM's strong community involvement and charitable giving.

The NMPRC does not have a statutory timeframe for consideration of the application. TXNM Energy anticipates that the review process will take up to a year to complete. The application can be viewed at https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/rates-and-filings/pnm-nmprc-filings.aspx.

PUCT Application

The PUCT regulates TNMP, TXNM Energy's wholly owned transmission and distribution utility in Texas that delivers electricity to approximately 280,000 customers.

In addition to strong governance and oversight provisions, the filing includes benefits for TNMP customers and communities, including a $35 million rate credit paid over four years, $10 million in economic development funding paid over 10 years to support workforce development and $5 million in additional community support paid over 10 years to enhance charitable giving.

The PUCT has a 180-day statutory timeframe for consideration of the application. The application can be viewed at https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/rates-and-filings/tnmp-puct-filings.aspx.

FERC Application

FERC regulates PNM's wholesale electricity and transmission services. The filing demonstrates that the acquisition is consistent with the public interest because it will not have an adverse effect on competition, rates, and regulation and will not result in any inappropriate cross-subsidization.

The FERC has a 180-day statutory timeframe for consideration of the application. The application can be viewed at https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/rates-and-filings/ferc-filings.aspx.

About TXNM Energy:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy utility holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com .

Contacts:

Analysts Media Lisa Goodman Corporate Communications (505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2743

About Blackstone Infrastructure:

Blackstone Infrastructure is an active investor across energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and water and waste infrastructure sectors. We seek to apply a long-term buy-and-hold strategy to large-scale infrastructure assets with a focus on delivering stable, long-term capital appreciation together with a predictable annual cash flow yield. Our approach to infrastructure investing is one that focuses on responsible stewardship and stakeholder engagement to create value for our investors and the communities we serve.?

Contact

Paula Chirhart

[email protected]

347-463-5453

