Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 34, 2025

Between 18 August 2025 and 22 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 534,181 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK): 18 August 2025 95,583 339.7912 32,478,262.27 19 August 2025 110,000 343.7921 37,817,131.00 20 August 2025 107,598 340.0189 36,585,353.60 21 August 2025 111,000 337.2510 37,434,861.00 22 August 2025 110,000 340.3440 37,437,840.00 Total accumulated

over week 34 534,181 340.2469 181,753,447.87 Total accumulated

during the

repurchase program 2,779,638 335.8335 933,495,588.86

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 22 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued

shares2 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares

owned by EQT AB3 60,702,248 - 60,702,248 Number of outstanding

shares 1,173,909,652 496,056 1,174,405,708

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

