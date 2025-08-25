Anzeige
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
25.08.2025 18:38 Uhr
New Star Wars Costumes Designed In-House by HalloweenCostumes.com Now Available

Over 85 Costumes That Bring Quality and Inclusivity to the Galaxy

NORTH MANKATO, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / HalloweenCostumes.com, the world's largest online-only costume retailer, is proud to announce it has secured the Star Wars license for 2025 and beyond, launching an all-new collection of Star Wars costumes, designed in-house.

Star Wars Costumes

Star Wars Costumes
Star Wars Group Photo

Fans can now shop for over 85 costumes across more than 25 styles, including infant, kids, adult (up to 6X plus size), and pet options. From Bo-Katan to Darth Vader, this collection brings together characters from across the Star Wars universe, appealing to fans of every era. The costumes are designed for Halloween, fan events, conventions, or just dressing with the whole family.

"We're incredibly proud of the quality, the price point, and the fit we were able to achieve," said Tom Fallenstein, CEO of HalloweenCostumes.com. "This launch really shows licensors what makes us different. It's a big step for our future and our growth."

These costumes are designed by the HalloweenCostumes.com product team, ensuring consistent sizing from infant 0-3 months up to 6X plus, durable materials, and authentic character details. Each costume is crafted with high-quality materials, thoughtful details, and sizing that actually makes sense.

Highlights of the collection include:

  • Darth Vader

  • Chewbacca

  • Ewok

  • Han Solo

  • Princess Leia (Endor Battle)

  • Stormtrooper

  • Yoda

  • ...and many more

This collection is more than just costumes; it's a celebration of fandom, quality, and creative design. Shop the full Star Wars collection now.

Contact Information

Allison Davis
PR Specialist
pr@fun.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnVeCFD33Nc

SOURCE: HalloweenCostumes.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/new-star-warstm-costumes-designed-in-house-by-halloweencostumes.com-no-1064018

