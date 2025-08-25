Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay Refinery Earns Gold for Green Belt Conservation Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Tucked safely in its nest, a young hawk peeks out from the canopy within the refinery's Green Belt, a protected space where wildlife is given room to grow.

Key Points

Galveston Bay refinery's Green Belt has been recognized as Gold Certified by WHC Certification ® , powered by Tandem Global, for its growing network of conservation habitats.

Employees have brought the Green Belt to life over the years by restoring wetlands, planting native trees and creating safe spaces for birds, pollinators and more.

With support from Trees For Houston and other partners, the refinery keeps expanding its environmental efforts and making room for nature to thrive.

Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay refinery (GBR) has earned national recognition for its employee-driven efforts to restore and protect natural spaces across its site.

The refinery's Green Belt Nature Conservation Habitats were recently designated as Gold Certified by WHC Certification®, powered by Tandem Global, one of the highest honors in corporate conservation. Only a small percentage of WHC Certification's more than 600 global conservation programs receive this top-tier recognition.

"The Green Belt effort started with a simple idea to create spaces where people and wildlife could thrive side by side," said Regina Cooper, Senior Training Specialist at the Galveston Bay refinery and co-lead of the Wildlife Habitat Team. "Earning gold status is validation of years of hands-on work and passion from employees who care deeply about this site and the environment around it."

That same passion continues to fuel conservation work across the refinery. Over the years, a dedicated group of employee volunteers has rolled up their sleeves to restore wetlands, plant pollinator gardens, install bird nesting boxes and bat houses, and turn underused land into spaces where nature can thrive.

That work keeps growing through partnerships with organizations like Trees For Houston, a local nonprofit dedicated to planting, protecting and promoting trees. More than 150 native trees have been added to the refinery's Cooper's Landing over the past two years, led by the Wildlife Habitat Team.

Earlier this year, Barry Ward, executive director of Trees For Houston, said this about the partnership: "Partnering with organizations like Marathon Petroleum allows us to expand our reach and create sustainable green spaces where they are needed most," he said. "These trees will provide long-term benefits, from improving air quality to creating a habitat for local wildlife for years to come."

The planting events were made possible through a grant from Marathon Petroleum, with support from Trees For Houston staff who helped transport and position the trees. Volunteers from the refinery, along with contractors, community partners and students, have all taken part in the ongoing effort. The Wildlife Habitat Team hopes to continue building on this momentum by expanding green spaces and advancing sustainability efforts across the site.

"Congratulations to the entire GBR team for this well-deserved recognition and for turning this conservation effort into a golden achievement," said Honor Sheard, Refining Environmental, Safety and Security Director at the Galveston Bay refinery. "This is the latest example of how our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and community collaboration continues to drive meaningful progress and lasting impact."

