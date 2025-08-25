General Atomics Acquires MLD Technologies, LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / General Atomics announced today that it has acquired the business of MLD Technologies, LLC (MLD), a leader in the development and production of high-performance optical coatings and components primarily for aerospace and defense applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California with primary engineering and manufacturing operations in Eugene, Oregon, MLD's business will be integrated into the General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems group (GA-EMS).

Founded in 1997, MLD specializes in the design, development and manufacture of ion-beam-sputtered (IBS), low optical-loss, laser-damage resistant thin-films for the UV-visible-IR spectral region. MLD's product applications include lasers, laser devices, non-linear crystals, medical instruments and other photonic devices. MLD is highly qualified in large IBS optics, atomic layer deposition and ultrafast laser optics.

"Acquiring the MLD business enables us to streamline innovation and production of a key component in our laser weapon systems," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "This strategic acquisition also positions us to enhance the performance and durability of our high-power lasers, enabling us to deliver world-class directed energy weapon systems to our customers."

As a trusted supplier, MLD has delivered superior optical coatings to GA-EMS for laser applications over the past six years. "We look forward to supporting the growing demand for laser weapon systems as part of GA-EMS," said Len Mott, President of MLD. "Our expertise in optical coatings and components for high-energy laser systems will reinforce operational readiness and our ability to meet mission-critical customer requirements."

