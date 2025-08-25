Chesterfield, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Fischer Mechanical, a fast growing St. Louis-based mechanical contractor, has selected Byrne Software Technologies in partnership with Runding Corporation to support its digital transformation initiative aimed at improving labor productivity, standardizing workflows, and enabling real-time job cost insights.

As Fischer scales its business, it has become increasingly clear that legacy tools such as Excel-based project tracking and disconnected workflows create inefficiencies, slowdowns, and inconsistent reporting across teams. The company has struggled with fragmented task management, labor tracking, and manual scheduling processes that lack visibility and scalability.



"Like many contractors, our growth exposed the limitations of relying on spreadsheets and email," said Bridget Fischer, President of Fischer Mechanical. "With Byrne and Runding's support, we're implementing a centralized solution that gives our team mobile access in the field, automates time tracking, and helps us get in front of our labor KPIs in a whole new way."



The future-state solution-powered by Runding's OpenBuild platform-will equip Fischer with:

- Mobile access for field and project management time entry

- Automated time tracking and approval workflows

- Manhour planning and labor productivity dashboards

- Centralized KPI tracking for decision-making

- Streamlined document control and reporting via SharePoint integration



Byrne Software will lead implementation and ongoing support, bringing deep expertise in software delivery and systems integration for construction and engineering clients.



"Fischer Mechanical has a clear vision for where they're going, and we're proud to bring our implementation capabilities to support that journey," said Jason O'Bryan, President of Byrne Software. "Partnering with Runding allows us to deliver both the platform and the playbook to help Fischer grow with efficiency."



Runding's OpenBuild framework is being adopted by leading contractors across the U.S. to eliminate data silos, automate workflows, and support scalable operations from the field to finance.

About Fischer Mechanical

Fischer Mechanical is a full-service mechanical contractor based in St. Louis, Missouri, serving commercial and institutional clients with HVAC, piping, and sheet metal expertise. With a commitment to quality workmanship and responsive service, Fischer continues to grow its reputation as a trusted partner in the region.

About Byrne Software Technologies

Byrne Software Technologies is a leading provider of IT consulting, software solutions, and implementation services based in Chesterfield, Missouri. With deep domain knowledge in construction and infrastructure industries, Byrne helps clients modernize systems, streamline operations, and achieve measurable results through technology.

About Runding Corporation

Runding helps specialty contractors transform their operations with modern technology and proven playbooks. Its OpenBuild framework connects field, office, and executive teams through a universal platform that drives productivity, standardization, and better decision-making across growing construction organizations.

