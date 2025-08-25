King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: Over 2,000 Successful Surgeries for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

KFSHRC Achieves a Breakthrough in Treating Epilepsy Through Stereo-EEG

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has reinforced its Epilepsy Centre's position as one of the world's most active in Stereo-Electroencephalography (Stereo-EEG) procedures, with a rate of 1 to 2 cases per week, making it the largest epilepsy surgery centre in the Middle East and advancing its role in providing cutting-edge solutions for drug-resistant epilepsy.

Since 1993, the Epilepsy Centre has treated more than 4,000 patients and successfully performed over 2,000 epilepsy surgeries for patients unresponsive to medication, before launching the Stereo-EEG program in the last two years as a minimally invasive and advanced diagnostic tool that improves seizure localization and reduces complications.

The technique represents a transformative advancement in the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, enabling precise identification of seizure foci and supporting tailored treatment plans such as targeted resection or neurostimulation implants, which restore independence and improve quality of life for many patients.

The procedure involves placing ultra-thin electrodes through millimeter-sized openings in the skull to precisely localize seizure foci, thereby minimizing risks associated with traditional open surgery and enabling treatment strategies that have resulted in the majority of patients achieving full seizure control and regaining independence. This innovation also reduces long-term healthcare costs by lowering reliance on expensive anti-seizure medications with significant side effects, while helping patients return to work faster and reducing productivity losses.

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy affects around 50 million people worldwide, with 30% of patients resistant to medication, a condition that severely impacts their ability to work, drive, and maintain daily activities, making surgery the only viable option to restore quality of life.

This milestone reflects KFSHRC's vision of advancing neurosciences by leveraging state-of-the-art diagnostic and surgical technologies in the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, reinforcing its role as a leader in medical innovation and supporting the Kingdom's global standing in specialized healthcare.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

