Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.08.2025 21:54 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters Becomes the World's Largest Translation Test

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters (CATTI) is a state-level vocational qualification examination administered by CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation.

CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation

Listed in China's national vocational qualifications catalog, CATTI is a unified, nationwide certification for translators and interpreters which assesses candidates' translation and interpretation competence and skills.

Since launching in 2003, CATTI has been offered in nine languages: English, Japanese, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Arabic, Korean and Portuguese. The exam has already registered 2.3 million applicants, with about 280,000 passing, making it the world's largest examination of its kind.

As a national-level talent evaluation system, CATTI has, for more than 20 years, remained closely aligned with China's international communications needs. To meet the goal and the specific requirements of the state for evaluating translation professionals, CATTI has set clear professional standards for evaluating translators and interpreters, established a national benchmark for talent assessment, and brought together top talent and industry resources to support exchanges between China and other countries.

To promote reciprocal international recognition of its results, CATTI held its first overseas Russian-language exams in Belarus and Russia in 2019. Exams for English and Portuguese were introduced in Macao, China in 2021, followed by English exams in Hong Kong, China in 2022. CATTI currently has five overseas testing sites: Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia, Minsk in Belarus, and Hong Kong and Macao, China.

CATTI exams were held in Hong Kong and Macao in June this year. The next exams are scheduled for late November this year in Russia and Belarus, covering Russian-language, with test centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk. Registration opened Aug. 18, and overseas candidates may choose their nearest site to take the exam.

The CATTI test material draws from real-world translation and interpretation scenarios across fields including international politics, economics, history, culture, science and technology. The broad-content based exam evaluates candidates' ability to deliver precise translation and interpretation while adapting to different cultural contexts. It aims to cultivate translation professionals with practical skills.

CATTI is a professional accreditation. But it also serves as recognition of language proficiency and a driving force to promote cross-cultural communications. The exam provides a platform for global language professionals to demonstrate their skills and serves as a bridge for linguistic and cultural exchanges worldwide.

Contact: Fang Fen
Tel: 008610-68994548
E-mail: ffang@cicg.org.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757135/CATTI_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757134/CATTI_Logo.jpg

Logo China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-accreditation-test-for-translators-and-interpreters-becomes-the-worlds-largest-translation-test-302537998.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.