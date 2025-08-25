Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Unveils SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer at First Customer Demonstrations

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a U.S. leader in portable alcohol and drug testing solutions, unveiled its new SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer during live demonstrations at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Impaired Driving and Traffic Safety Conference held in Chicago, August 4-6, 2025.

The SpinDetect system brings lab-grade analytical chemistry onto a compact, automated disk platform that can be run with minimal user interaction. At the conference, law enforcement officials and toxicologists saw firsthand how the system processes oral fluid samples with results displayed in under 15 minutes.

Dr. Curtis Stumpf, Senior Scientist at Lifeloc, led the demonstrations. "It is exciting to showcase how far we've taken this technology-from benchtop chemistry to a streamlined system that runs automatically once the sample is added," said Dr. Stumpf.

Lifeloc has named the new product the SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer, reflecting its foundation in the licensed SpinDx microfluidic technology from Sandia Corporation. The prototype kit, demonstration in progress, and prototype disk design are shown in the following photographs.

"Our prototype looks like a miniature chemical plant on a disk," said Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO of Lifeloc. "There's a section for mixing, a section for reaction, and a section for separation and measurement-all working together to indicate the presence of targeted drugs. It is a truly compact, self-contained analytical system."

Key Product Features

Validated Capability : SpinDetect Centrifugal Drug Analyzer has been tested in Lifeloc's laboratory against definitive LCMS methods using human saliva samples, detecting substances including delta-9-THC at approximately 10 ng/ml, as well as cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines.

Automated Workflow : Once the sample is introduced, the pre-loaded, shelf-stable test disk performs the analysis without user intervention.

Platform Potential: The modular design supports single-analyte tests (such as THC) as well as expanded drug panels under development as well as analysis of samples beyond oral fluid.

We are also beginning beta testing of our SpinDetectTM Centrifugal Drug Analyzer oral fluid testing system utilizing the delta-9-THC only. An agreement for beta testing is in place, and the test logistics are being finalized. The initial product release is projected to be a device with a disk that allows for detection of delta-9-THC (the major intoxicating component of the cannabis plant) from a test subject's oral fluid, followed by a disk for a panel of other drugs. Commercial launch of our first SpinDetectTM Centrifugal Drug Analyzer application is projected to occur in 2026. Lifeloc is preparing for a phased rollout of the SpinDetect system, beginning with THC detection disks, followed by additional drug panels and samples collected from blood and breath. Following the release of our SpinDetectTM Centrifugal Drug Analyzer oral fluid testing system, we expect to accelerate development of combining our LX9 breathalyzer with the THC SpinDetectTM Centrifugal Drug Analyzer, to produce our roadside marijuana breathalyzer system. The current pace of development may require additional financing to complete.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, market liquidity for our shares, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

SpinDetectTM is a trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lifeloc-unveils-spindetecttm-centrifugal-drug-analyzer-at-first-customer-demonstratio-1065222