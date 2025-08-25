Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) announced net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $5.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 and $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
Initial Public Offering
Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, in August 2025 the Company completed an initial public offering of its common stock, issuing an aggregate total of 3,001,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $23.00 per share. After deductions for underwriting fees and commissions and estimated offering expenses, the Company's net proceeds from the initial public offering totaled approximately $62 million.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
Book value per share was $25.80 at June 30, 2025, an increase of $0.95, or 15% annualized, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $4.03, or 19%, from June 30, 2024.
Net interest margin expanded to 3.60% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.52% in the first quarter of 2025.
Return on average assets improved to 1.00% compared to 0.96% in the first quarter of 2025 and 0.62% in the second quarter of 2024.
Loans increased $70.5 million, or 15% annualized, from March 31, 2025 and $105.1 million, or 6%, from June 30, 2024.
Average deposits increased $86.2 million, or 18% annualized, from the first quarter of 2025 and $214.9 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2024.
Nonperforming assets to total assets totaled 0.06% as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025.
"Our second quarter results reflect the continued strength of our business model, with solid loan and deposit growth, further expansion in our net interest margin, and improved profitability," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to have successfully completed our initial public offering in August, which further strengthens our capital position to support our long-term strategy and provides the regulatory capital to potentially reposition a substantial portion of our available-for-sale securities portfolio. With a strong balance sheet, disciplined credit culture, and a growing client base, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering value for our shareholders."
"Our results are a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our employees, who deliver exceptional service every day. As we look ahead, we remain focused on maintaining our disciplined approach to growth while continuing to invest in the relationships, people, and innovative solutions that differentiate Avidbank in the marketplace," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Net income totaled $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $361,000, or 27% annualized, from the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 67%, from the second quarter of 2024. The primary contributors to the improvement in net income compared to the first quarter of 2025, were a $1.1 million increase in interest and fees on loans, an increase of $367,000 in noninterest income and a decrease in noninterest expense of $233,000. Partially offsetting this increase was $925,000 in provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2025. This increase in provision for credit losses was primarily due to an increase in loans as of June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025.
Net interest income totaled $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $938,000, or 19% annualized, from the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.8 million, or 10%, from the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.60% in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 8 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025, and a 21-basis-point increase compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in average loans and higher loan yields outpacing stable funding costs, which were driven by lower average short-term borrowings.
The yield on loans in the second quarter of 2025 was 7.01%, an increase of 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 36 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. The increase in loan yields compared to the first quarter of 2025 was due to the increase in average loans during the second quarter of 2025 while the decrease in loan yields compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven by a reduction in the Prime rate.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2025 was 3.54%, an increase of 3 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 57 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. The cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2025 was 2.78%, an increase of 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 31 basis points from the second quarter of 2024.
The provision for credit losses was $925,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0 in the first quarter of 2025 and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The provision was higher in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter primarily due to higher loan balances.
Noninterest income was $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter of 2025 included $273,000 from warrant and success fee income, partially offset by a decrease in other investments income due to fair value adjustments.
Noninterest expense totaled $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease from the first quarter was primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expense driven by the following: severance expense of $222,000 and seasonally higher payroll taxes during the first quarter of 2025, as well as higher capitalized loan origination costs during the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by an increase in incentives expense. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased due to lower rent expense in one of our loan production offices. There were 149 full-time equivalent employees on June 30, 2025, compared to 143 on March 31, 2025.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.39 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.32 billion as of March 31, 2025, and $2.29 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $129.9 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $125.0 million on March 31, 2025, and $111.7 million on June 30, 2024.
Loans on June 30, 2025, totaled $1.91 billion, an increase of $70.5 million, or 15% annualized, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $105.1 million, or 6%, from June 30, 2024. The increase in loans during the second quarter of 2025 included an increase of $51.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $25.6 million in owner occupied loans and $14.4 million in multi-family loans. Partially offsetting the increase in loans was a $21.7 million decrease in construction and land loans.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $19.6 million on June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $902,000 from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $2.8 million compared to June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.15% on June 30, 2025, compared to 1.14% on March 31, 2025 and 1.36% as of June 30, 2024.
Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.07% on June 30, 3025 unchanged from March 31, 2025 and down 10 basis points from June 30, 2024.
The available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $292.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $296.6 million on March 31, 2025, and $308.7 million as of June 30, 2024. The net unrealized loss for the available-for-sale portfolio totaled $63.4 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $65.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $73.8 million as of June 30, 2024.
Deposits were $2.00 billion on June 30, 2025, an increase of $73.3 million, or 15% annualized, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $264.3 million, or 15% from June 30, 2024. The change in deposits during the second quarter of 2025 included a $122.2 million increase in interest-bearing checking, offset by a $61.9 million decrease in non-reciprocal brokered deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the second quarter of 2025 were $1.97 billion, an increase of $86.2 million from the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $214.9 million from the second quarter of 2024.
Short-term borrowings on June 30, 2025, totaled $145.0 million, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 26% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $185.0 million, or 56%, compared to June 30, 2024.
Book value per share was $25.80 on June 30, 2025, an increase of $0.95 compared to $24.85 on March 31, 2025 and $21.77 as of June 30, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was $204.4 million on June 30, 2025, an increase of $7.8 million compared to March 31, 2025 and an increase of $33.0 million from June 30, 2024. The change from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025 included an increase in retained earnings of $5.8 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.2 million.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that taxable equivalent net interest income and taxable equivalent net interest margin are reasonable measures to understand the Company's core operating performance and are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding our profitability prospects from our core operations.
However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for the non-GAAP financial measures we disclose but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy and expectations. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the forward-looking information and statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond our control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertain market conditions and economic trends nationally, regionally and particularly in the Bay Area and California; economic conditions affecting the venture capital and private equity industries, including any decline in overall portfolio company investment, merger and acquisition activity and other liquidity events affecting venture and private equity fund and their portfolio companies; risks related to the concentration of our business in California, and specifically within the Bay Area, including risks associated with any downturn in the real estate sector; our inability to successfully reposition our available-for-sale securities portfolio utilizing the proceeds from our recent public offering; incurrence of any losses in connection with any repositioning of our available-for-sale securities portfolio utilizing the proceeds from our recently completed public offering; the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including fires and earthquakes, and acts of war or terrorism; our ability to conduct our business could be disrupted by natural or man-made disasters, including the effects of pandemic viruses; changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of our loans and deposits and our net interest income; risks related to our strategic focus on lending to small to medium-sized businesses; the sufficiency of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for potential loan losses and the value of loan collateral and securities; our ability to attract and retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality and losses in our loan portfolio; the costs of and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; our level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and to raise necessary capital to fund our growth strategy and operations or to meet increased minimum regulatory capital levels; the effects of increased competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial services; technological changes and developments; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of our common stock; risks associated with unauthorized access, cyber-crime and other threats to data security; the effects of any acquisitions or dispositions we may make or evaluate, and the costs associated with any potential or actual acquisition or disposition; our ability to comply with various governmental and regulatory requirements applicable to financial institutions, including supervisory actions by federal and state banking agencies; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, accounting, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and economic stimulus programs; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including the policies of the Federal Reserve and policies related to tariffs; our ability to implement, maintain and improve effective internal controls; our use of the net proceeds from our recent public offering; and our success at managing any of the risks involved any of the foregoing items. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors" and available at the SEC's Internet site www.sec.gov. The foregoing factors should not be considered exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence or how they will affect us. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking information and statements. We disclaim any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.
Contact: Patrick Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
408-200-7390
IR@avidbank.com
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-Date
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
INCOME HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
11,233
$
8,712
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
0.77
$
0.73
$
0.87
$
0.79
$
0.47
$
1.50
$
1.18
Diluted earnings per share
0.75
0.71
0.84
0.77
0.46
1.46
1.15
Book value per share
25.80
24.85
23.57
23.95
21.77
25.80
21.77
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets (1)
1.00
%
0.96
%
1.14
%
1.02
%
0.62
%
0.98
%
0.78
%
Return on average equity (1)
11.59
%
11.49
%
13.65
%
12.97
%
8.35
%
11.54
%
10.50
%
Net interest margin
3.60
%
3.52
%
3.48
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.56
%
3.46
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin (2)
3.60
%
3.52
%
3.49
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.56
%
3.47
%
Efficiency ratio
57.77
%
62.57
%
52.53
%
59.29
%
59.92
%
60.10
%
60.78
%
Average loans to average deposits
95.69
%
98.55
%
95.86
%
99.90
%
103.19
%
97.08
%
102.53
%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.53
%
10.39
%
10.35
%
9.93
%
9.64
%
10.53
%
9.64
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.02
%
11.10
%
10.59
%
10.75
%
10.08
%
11.02
%
10.08
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.02
%
11.10
%
10.59
%
10.75
%
10.08
%
11.02
%
10.08
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.76
%
12.86
%
12.30
%
12.92
%
12.17
%
12.76
%
12.17
%
Common equity ratio
8.55
%
8.48
%
8.09
%
8.21
%
7.50
%
8.55
%
7.50
%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
7,923,946
7,912,184
7,906,761
7,871,818
7,876,082
7,923,946
7,876,082
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,534,264
7,488,051
7,455,650
7,434,726
7,426,949
7,511,285
7,406,794
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,686,385
7,682,884
7,661,711
7,622,428
7,578,613
7,684,976
7,565,065
ASSET QUALITY
Total allowance for credit losses-loans
and unfunded commitments
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.15
%
1.36
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.16
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.07
%
0.20
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.00
%
-0.01
%
0.93
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
$
1,887,263
$
1,858,716
$
1,815,933
$
1,804,107
$
1,813,422
$
1,873,068
$
1,785,096
Investment securities
293,640
296,422
308,502
311,450
307,294
295,024
313,367
Total assets
2,322,264
2,289,935
2,250,086
2,272,623
2,265,583
2,306,188
2,244,180
Deposits
1,972,215
1,885,993
1,894,321
1,805,935
1,757,320
1,929,342
1,741,082
Shareholders' equity
200,608
191,891
188,170
179,260
166,874
196,273
166,890
(1) Annualized
(2) A non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
2,800
$
18,866
$
8,662
$
15,172
$
13,750
Due from Federal Reserve Bank and
interest-bearing deposits in banks
127,123
106,135
74,039
121,361
97,974
Total cash and cash equivalents
129,923
125,001
82,701
136,533
111,724
Investment securities available-for-sale
292,808
296,617
296,556
316,741
308,661
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
1,911,718
1,841,187
1,864,942
1,786,756
1,806,607
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(19,624
)
(18,722
)
(18,679
)
(22,315
)
(22,410
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
1,892,094
1,822,465
1,846,263
1,764,441
1,784,197
Bank owned life insurance
12,857
12,764
12,674
12,580
12,490
Premises and equipment, net
1,927
2,118
2,331
2,549
2,810
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
62,520
60,957
63,963
62,625
67,139
Total assets
$
2,392,129
$
2,319,922
$
2,304,488
$
2,295,469
$
2,287,021
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
443,540
$
419,823
$
414,327
$
405,528
$
405,644
Interest-bearing checking
1,087,621
965,467
993,219
1,026,898
840,839
Money market and savings
399,849
399,010
338,578
336,166
312,162
Time
46,770
58,273
74,468
75,033
99,239
Non-reciprocal brokered (1)
25,001
86,915
70,763
57,903
80,608
Total deposits
2,002,781
1,929,488
1,891,355
1,901,528
1,738,492
Subordinated debt, net
22,000
22,000
22,000
21,982
21,957
Short-term borrowings
145,000
155,000
185,000
160,000
330,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
17,929
16,815
19,771
23,438
25,123
Total liabilities
2,187,710
2,123,303
2,118,126
2,106,948
2,115,572
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
107,608
106,839
106,997
106,169
105,487
Retained earnings
141,936
136,139
130,703
124,246
118,400
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(45,125
)
(46,359
)
(51,338
)
(41,894
)
(52,438
)
Total shareholders' equity
204,419
196,619
186,362
188,521
171,449
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,392,129
$
2,319,922
$
2,304,488
$
2,295,469
$
2,287,021
(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, an additional $495.4 million, $447.8 million, $470.0 million, $509.3 million and $440.6 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-Date
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
Interest and fees on loans
$
32,967
$
31,885
$
32,308
$
33,488
$
33,255
$
64,852
$
65,083
Interest on investment securities
1,703
1,749
1,770
1,767
1,801
3,452
3,624
Federal Home Loan Bank dividends
181
185
185
183
193
366
384
Other interest income
793
706
681
1,198
951
1,499
1,770
Total interest income
35,644
34,525
34,944
36,636
36,200
70,169
70,861
Deposit interest expense
13,669
12,827
14,015
14,602
13,494
26,496
25,528
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,242
1,911
1,437
3,121
3,880
3,153
7,322
Interest on subordinated debt
443
435
293
300
300
878
601
Total interest expense
15,354
15,173
15,745
18,023
17,674
30,527
33,451
Net interest income
20,290
19,352
19,199
18,613
18,526
39,642
37,410
Provision for credit losses
925
-
779
-
2,998
925
3,317
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
19,365
19,352
18,420
18,613
15,528
38,717
34,093
Service charges and bank fees
840
762
649
675
658
1,602
1,275
Foreign exchange income
196
220
191
246
208
416
460
Income from bank owned life insurance
93
90
93
90
137
183
324
Warrant and success fee income
273
-
65
-
-
273
-
Other investment income
(23
)
47
637
240
59
24
214
Other income
159
52
205
539
36
211
108
Total noninterest income
1,538
1,171
1,840
1,790
1,098
2,709
2,381
Salaries and benefit expenses
8,978
9,097
7,389
8,336
7,980
18,075
16,774
Occupancy and equipment expenses
759
996
919
1,033
1,039
1,755
2,067
Data processing
759
615
613
638
597
1,374
1,161
Regulatory assessments
420
544
541
528
568
964
1,014
Legal and professional fees
715
511
452
534
541
1,226
1,152
Other operating expenses
978
1,079
1,138
1,028
1,033
2,057
2,016
Total noninterest expense
12,609
12,842
11,052
12,097
11,758
25,451
24,184
Income before income taxes
8,294
7,681
9,208
8,306
4,868
15,975
12,290
Provision for income taxes
2,497
2,245
2,751
2,460
1,402
4,742
3,578
Net income
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
5,846
$
3,466
$
11,233
$
8,712
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.77
$
0.73
$
0.87
$
0.79
$
0.47
$
1.50
$
1.18
Diluted earnings per common share
0.75
0.71
0.84
0.77
0.46
1.46
1.15
Weighted average shares - basic
7,534,264
7,488,051
7,455,650
7,434,726
7,426,949
7,511,285
7,406,794
Weighted average shares - diluted
7,686,385
7,682,884
7,661,711
7,622,428
7,578,613
7,684,976
7,565,065
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
1,887,263
$
32,967
7.01
%
$
1,858,716
$
31,885
6.96
%
Fed funds sold/interest-bearing deposits
73,552
793
4.32
%
64,376
706
4.45
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
291,074
1,672
2.30
%
293,736
1,718
2.37
%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
2,566
39
6.10
%
2,686
39
5.84
%
Total investment securities
293,640
1,711
2.34
%
296,422
1,757
2.40
%
FHLB stock
8,409
181
8.63
%
8,409
185
8.92
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,262,864
35,652
6.32
%
2,227,923
34,533
6.29
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
10,120
12,851
All other assets (3)
49,280
49,161
Total assets
$
2,322,264
$
2,289,935
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,038,372
$
9,483
3.66
%
$
956,994
$
8,530
3.61
%
Money market and savings
398,438
3,094
3.11
%
385,434
2,871
3.02
%
Time deposits
47,398
400
3.38
%
60,282
558
3.75
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
62,853
692
4.42
%
77,537
868
4.54
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,547,061
13,669
3.54
%
1,480,247
12,827
3.51
%
Short-term borrowings
108,374
1,242
4.60
%
170,111
1,911
4.56
%
Subordinated debt
22,000
443
8.08
%
22,000
435
8.02
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,677,435
15,354
3.67
%
1,672,358
15,173
3.68
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
425,154
405,746
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19,067
19,940
Shareholders' equity
200,608
191,891
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,322,264
$
2,289,935
Net interest spread
2.65
%
2.61
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
20,298
3.60
%
$
19,360
3.52
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.60
%
3.52
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,972,215
$
13,669
2.78
%
$
1,885,993
$
12,827
2.76
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $314 thousand and $496 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $ million and $18.8 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
1,887,263
$
32,967
7.01
%
$
1,813,422
$
33,255
7.38
%
Fed funds sold/interest-bearing deposits
73,552
793
4.32
%
70,491
951
5.43
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
291,074
1,672
2.30
%
305,492
1,778
2.34
%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
2,566
39
6.10
%
1,802
28
6.25
%
Total investment securities
293,640
1,711
2.34
%
307,294
1,806
2.36
%
FHLB stock
8,409
181
8.63
%
8,409
193
9.23
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,262,864
35,652
6.32
%
2,199,616
36,205
6.62
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
10,120
12,188
All other assets (3)
49,280
53,779
Total assets
$
2,322,264
$
2,265,583
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,038,372
$
9,483
3.66
%
$
783,048
$
8,031
4.12
%
Money market and savings
398,438
3,094
3.11
%
304,392
2,598
3.43
%
Time deposits
47,398
400
3.38
%
97,430
1,035
4.27
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
62,853
692
4.42
%
135,952
1,830
5.41
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,547,061
13,669
3.54
%
1,320,822
13,494
4.11
%
Short-term borrowings
108,374
1,242
4.60
%
295,220
3,880
5.29
%
Subordinated debt
22,000
443
8.08
%
21,944
300
5.50
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,677,435
15,354
3.67
%
1,637,986
17,674
4.34
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
425,154
436,498
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19,067
24,225
Shareholders' equity
200,608
166,874
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,322,264
$
2,265,583
Net interest spread
2.65
%
2.28
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
20,298
3.60
%
$
18,531
3.39
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.60
%
3.39
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,972,215
$
13,669
2.78
%
$
1,757,320
$
13,494
3.09
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $314 thousand and $409 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $19.1 million and $19.8 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Year-to-Date
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
1,873,068
$
64,852
6.98
%
$
1,785,096
$
65,083
7.33
%
Fed funds sold/interest bearing deposits
68,989
1,499
4.38
%
64,941
1,770
5.48
%
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
292,398
3,391
2.34
%
311,532
3,580
2.31
%
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
2,626
77
5.91
%
1,835
56
6.14
%
Total investment securities
295,024
3,468
2.37
%
313,367
3,636
2.33
%
FHLB stock
8,409
366
8.78
%
8,409
384
9.18
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,245,490
70,185
6.30
%
2,171,813
70,873
6.56
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
11,478
12,613
All other assets (3)
49,220
59,754
Total assets
$
2,306,188
$
2,244,180
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
997,907
$
18,013
3.64
%
$
764,981
$
15,470
4.07
%
Money market and savings
391,972
5,965
3.07
%
303,992
4,868
3.22
%
Time deposits
53,805
958
3.59
%
77,107
1,590
4.15
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
70,154
1,560
4.48
%
135,203
3,600
5.35
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,513,838
26,496
3.53
%
1,281,283
25,528
4.01
%
Short-term borrowings
139,072
3,153
4.57
%
288,643
7,322
5.10
%
Subordinated debt
22,000
878
8.05
%
21,931
601
5.51
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,674,910
30,527
3.68
%
1,591,857
33,451
4.23
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
415,504
459,799
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19,501
25,634
Shareholders' equity
196,273
166,890
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,306,188
$
2,244,180
Net interest spread
2.62
%
2.33
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
39,658
3.56
%
$
37,422
3.47
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.56
%
3.46
%
Cost of deposits
$
1,929,342
$
26,496
2.77
%
$
1,741,082
$
25,528
2.95
%
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $810 thousand and $864 thousand, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of million and $19.5 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Annualized
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
As of/For the Year-to-Date
Period Ended June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$
18,722
$
18,679
$
22,315
$
22,410
$
19,342
$
18,679
$
19,131
Provision for credit losses on loans
891
-
630
-
3,068
891
3,279
Charge-offs
-
-
(4,266
)
(95
)
-
-
-
Recoveries
11
43
-
-
-
54
-
Ending balance
$
19,624
$
18,722
$
18,679
$
22,315
$
22,410
$
19,624
$
22,410
Allowance for Credit Losses on
Unfunded Commitments
Beginning balance
$
2,247
$
2,247
$
2,098
$
2,098
$
2,168
$
2,247
$
2,060
Provision for unfunded commitments
34
-
149
-
(70
)
34
38
Ending balance
$
2,281
$
2,247
$
2,247
$
2,098
$
2,098
$
2,281
$
2,098
Total allowance for credit losses- loans and unfunded commitments
$
21,905
$
20,969
$
20,926
$
24,413
$
24,508
$
21,905
$
24,508
Provision for credit losses under CECL
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
891
$
-
$
630
$
-
$
3,068
$
891
$
3,279
Provision for unfunded commitments
34
-
149
-
(70
)
34
38
Total provision for credit losses under CECL
$
925
$
-
$
779
$
-
$
2,998
$
925
$
3,317
Nonperforming Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
$
1,332
$
1,340
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,332
$
3,686
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming loans
1,332
1,340
1,347
3,621
3,686
1,332
3,686
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
$
1,332
$
1,340
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,332
$
3,686
Nonperforming Loans by Type:
Commercial
$
1,332
$
1,340
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,332
$
3,686
Total Nonperforming loans
$
1,332
$
1,340
$
1,347
$
3,621
$
3,686
$
1,332
$
3,686
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.03
%
1.02
%
1.00
%
1.25
%
1.24
%
1.03
%
1.24
%
Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.15
%
1.36
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
1473.27
%
1397.16
%
1386.71
%
616.27
%
607.98
%
1473.27
%
607.98
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.16
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.07
%
0.20
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.00
%
-0.01
%
0.93
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
Criticized loans to total loans
1.87
%
1.43
%
2.27
%
1.62
%
1.49
%
1.87
%
1.49
%
Classified loans to total loans
0.38
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
0.51
%
0.52
%
0.38
%
0.52
%
(1) Charge-off ratios are annualized for the quarterly presentation.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Deposits (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Current
Year
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Quarter
Over Year
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Change
Change
Loans
Commercial and industrial loans
$
855,049
$
803,920
$
816,963
$
759,492
$
774,666
$
51,129
$
80,383
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
241,399
227,003
216,018
199,929
202,292
14,396
39,107
Owner Occupied
168,393
142,764
142,650
141,139
157,376
25,629
11,017
Non-Owner Occupied
407,955
405,788
414,551
406,007
412,473
2,167
(4,518
)
Construction and land
204,973
226,641
246,301
253,325
242,966
(21,668
)
(37,993
)
Residential
31,560
32,985
27,494
25,799
15,717
(1,425
)
15,843
Total real estate loans
1,054,280
1,035,181
1,047,014
1,026,199
1,030,824
19,099
23,456
Other loans
2,389
2,086
965
1,065
1,117
303
1,272
Total loans, net of deferred fees
$
1,911,718
$
1,841,187
$
1,864,942
$
1,786,756
$
1,806,607
$
70,531
$
105,111
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
443,540
$
419,823
$
414,327
$
405,528
$
405,644
$
23,717
$
37,896
Interest-bearing checking
1,087,621
965,467
993,219
1,026,898
840,839
122,154
246,782
Money market and savings
399,849
399,010
338,578
336,166
312,162
839
87,687
Time
46,770
58,273
74,468
75,033
99,239
(11,503
)
(52,469
)
Non-reciprocal brokered (1)
25,001
86,915
70,763
57,903
80,608
(61,914
)
(55,607
)
Total deposits
$
2,002,781
$
1,929,488
$
1,891,355
$
1,901,528
$
1,738,492
$
73,293
$
264,289
Average Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
425,154
$
405,746
$
422,807
$
408,626
$
436,498
$
19,408
$
(11,344
)
Interest-bearing checking
1,038,372
956,994
994,121
903,542
783,048
81,378
255,324
Money market and savings
398,438
385,434
351,126
348,125
304,392
13,004
94,046
Time
47,398
60,282
77,203
75,972
97,430
(12,884
)
(50,032
)
Non-reciprocal brokered
62,853
77,537
49,064
69,670
135,952
(14,684
)
(73,099
)
Total deposits
$
1,972,215
$
1,885,993
$
1,894,321
$
1,805,935
$
1,757,320
$
86,222
$
214,895
(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, an additional $495.4 million, $447.8 million, $470.0 million, $509.3 million and $440.6 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
The non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income and net interest margin adjustments facilitate performance comparisons between taxable and tax-free assets by increasing the tax-free income by an amount equivalent to the Federal income taxes that would have been paid if this income were taxable at the Company's 21% Federal statutory rate.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-Date
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent
net interest income reconciliation
Net interest income - GAAP
$
20,290
$
19,352
$
19,199
$
18,613
$
18,526
$
39,642
$
37,410
Taxable equivalent adjustment
8
8
7
6
5
16
12
Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
$
20,298
$
19,360
$
19,206
$
18,619
$
18,531
$
39,658
$
37,422
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent
net interest margin reconciliation
Net interest margin - GAAP
3.60
%
3.52
%
3.48
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.56
%
3.46
%
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment
-
-
0.01
-
-
-
0.01
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
3.60
%
3.52
%
3.49
%
3.35
%
3.39
%
3.56
%
3.47
%
SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
