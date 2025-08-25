Chef Catherine McCord and McCain Foods Bring Smiles to the Dinner Table This Back-to-School Season on TipsOnTV

Recipes that Make Dinner Fun

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / With the back-to-school season in full swing, families everywhere are juggling busy schedules, early mornings, and after-school chaos. To help take one thing off their plate-literally-McCain® Foods has partnered with cookbook author, mom of three, and Food Network star Catherine McCord to share fun, flexible meal inspiration that makes dinnertime less stressful and a whole lot more joyful.

Cookbook author and mom of three Catherine McCord teams up with McCain® Foods to highlight fun and flexible ways families can enjoy McCain® Smiles-crispy mashed potato bites made with real potatoes-bringing more joy to busy back-to-school dinners.

"Back-to-school can be one of the most overwhelming times of the year for parents," says McCord, founder of Weelicious and author of four cookbooks. "That's why I love McCain®'s Crispy Mashed Potato Smiles. They're quick, easy, and bring a little fun to dinner-even on the busiest nights."

McCain® Smiles are made with real potatoes, lightly seasoned with sea salt, and get perfectly crispy in the air fryer in under 10 minutes. Whether served as a simple side or used as the base for creative family meals, McCain® Smiles' playful shape and savory deliciousness are designed to turn everyday dinners into moments that families can enjoy together.

"Smiles aren't just a side dish-they're a way to make mealtime more meaningful," McCord adds. "My family does a 'Smile of the Day' at dinner where we each share something that made us smile. It's a sweet way to connect after a hectic day."

Chef McCord encourages parents to stock their freezers with go-to staples like McCain® Smiles, which pair effortlessly with weeknight favorites like chicken or fish. For a twist, she suggests building your own dinner creations-like topping chili with Smiles or adding Smiles to a one-pan chicken skillet.

Find McCain® Smiles in the freezer aisle of your local grocer and find simple, delicious recipes the whole family will love at www.McCainFoodsUSA.com/Smiles.

