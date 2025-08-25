Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, announces that, in accordance with the early warning requirements under applicable securities laws, Christopher Sparling, a director and the vice-chairman of the Company, acquired beneficial ownership of 1,182 Class A common shares of Tiny (each, a "Common Share") on July 7, 2025 at a price per share of $0.88 per share and 1,146 Common Shares on August 6, 2025 at a price of approximately $0.91 per share (together, the "Automatic Share Acquisitions"), in each case by way of automatic purchases made on behalf of Mr. Sparling as a participant in the Company's employee share purchase plan (the "ESPP"), for aggregate consideration of approximately $2,083.

As of April 19, 2023, being the date of Mr. Sparling's most recently filed early warning report (the "2023 EWR"), Mr. Sparling directly and indirectly held an aggregate of 18,143,199 Common Shares, representing 10.24% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, on an undiluted basis.

Subsequent to the 2023 EWR, Mr. Sparling's percentage holdings of Common Shares was reduced to 7.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. This reduction was due solely to the issuance from treasury by Tiny of Common Shares, including in connection with the acquisition of a majority interest in Serato Audio Research Limited in May 2025. Accordingly, immediately prior to giving effect to the Automatic Share Acquisitions, Mr. Sparling directly and indirectly held 18,143,199 Common Shares, representing 7.74% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis.

After giving effect to the Automatic Share Acquisitions, Mr. Sparling directly and indirectly holds an aggregate of 18,145,527 Common Shares, representing 7.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted basis.

The Common Shares purchased pursuant to the Automatic Share Acquisitions were purchased for investment purposes. Except for Common Shares to be automatically purchased on Mr. Sparling's behalf under the ESPP, Mr. Sparling currently does not have any plan to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, Mr. Sparling may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

The foregoing disclosure is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting. A copy of the early warning report to be filed in connection with the Automatic Share Acquisitions will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and may be obtained by contacting:

