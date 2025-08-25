Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) for its drill permit at the Volney Project, located in the historic Black Hills mining district of South Dakota, USA. This permit approval paves the way for the Company to commence its inaugural drill program at Volney. Drilling is expected to begin in the coming month.

News Highlights

78 Drill Pads Approved: The DANR has authorized 78 drill pad locations across the Volney property. This broad coverage provides Lion Rock with maximum flexibility to test the extent of gold and lithium mineralization across multiple high-priority areas (Figures 1 and 2).

High-Grade Gold with Expansion Potential Along Strike: Surface sampling by Lion Rock has outlined multiple gold-bearing zones, including a shear trend where chip samples returned up to 14.0 g/t Au (see Lion Rock news release dated May 28, 2025). Drill testing this trend along strike and at depth is now permitted.

Lithium and Tin Provide Multi-Commodity Upside: Permitted drill pads will allow Lion Rock to test the Giant Volney across it's 635 m surficial strike which has returned recent grades of up to 3.7% Li2O from outcrop and 5.3% Li2O from historic stockpiles. Historical drill and mining results are limited to a depth of 50 m and mineralization is open at depth. Tin values greater than 1.0% Sn were reported from 13 recent stockpile samples, demonstrating significant by-product potential (see Lion Rock news release dated May 13, 2025).

Dale Ginn, President & CEO of Lion Rock, stated, "We are very pleased to have secured our drill permit and to move into drilling at Volney. The property has not yet seen modern subsurface exploration, and this approval positions us to move ahead with our inaugural drill program and evaluate its strong multi-commodity potential."

Figure 1. Volney Project map highlighting recent high-grade sampling results and priority drill target areas for the upcoming campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/263858_0a91cfa21464cbe0_001full.jpg

Figure 2. General cross-section at the Rusty Gold target and Volney Lithium target area, showing recent sampling results and priority drill targets with 3D magnetic inversion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/263858_0a91cfa21464cbe0_002full.jpg

About the Volney Project

The Volney property is a multi-commodity project strategically located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a historically rich and active mining region (Figure 3). The Black Hills have produced over 62 million ounces of gold, including from the prolific Homestake Mine, one of the most significant gold producers in North American history. The Volney Project is home to the Giant Volney pegmatite, a 635 m long LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite which remains untested at depth. The district continues to attract modern exploration efforts, with companies such as Dakota Gold Corp. actively advancing projects within the Black Hills. The project is accessible year-round and consists of private claims with surface and mineral rights, which facilitates rapid permitting and project advancement.

Figure 3. Volney Project regional map in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/263858_0a91cfa21464cbe0_003full.jpg

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263858

SOURCE: Lion Rock Resources Inc.