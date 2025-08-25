DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Crohn's Disease Market Projected to Grow at 4.3% CAGR (2020-2034), Driven by Improved Diagnosis, Pediatric Label Expansion, and New Second-line Therapies | DelveInsight

The Crohn's disease pipeline includes several drugs in mid- and late-stage development, poised for approval in the near future in both adults and pediatrics. The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including RHB-104, Tulisokibart, LITFULO (ritlecitinib), AGMB-129, Duvakitug, and others. The expected launch of these therapies shall further create a positive impact on the Crohn's disease market.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Crohn's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Crohn's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Crohn's Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for Crohn's disease was found to be USD 10.8 billion in the 7MM, with roughly 8-10% of it being the pediatric market in 2024.

in the 7MM, with roughly 8-10% of it being the pediatric market in 2024. The United States accounted for the highest market size of Crohn's disease, approximately 78% of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Adalimumab (HUMIRA and its generics) accounted for the highest market share of ~ USD 4 billion in 2024 for the treatment of Crohn's disease in the 7MM.

in 2024 for the treatment of Crohn's disease in the 7MM. Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had 2.1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn's disease, out of which almost 200,000 cases are pediatric.

diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn's disease, out of which almost 200,000 cases are pediatric. In 2024, it was estimated that almost 60% of the cases were within the moderate-to-severe category as compared to mild severity in the US.

Leading Crohn's disease companies developing emerging therapies, such as RedHill Biopharma, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Agomab Therapeutics, Sanofi, Medibiofarma, Eli Lilly, NImmune, Avobis Bio, Abivax, Roche, Telavant, Mesoblast, Takeda, AstraZeneca, and others, are developing novel Crohn's disease drugs that can be available in the Crohn's disease market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel Crohn's disease drugs that can be available in the Crohn's disease market in the coming years. The promising Crohn's disease therapies in the pipeline include RHB-104, Tulisokibart (MK-7240, PRA023), Duvakitug (TEV-574), LITFULO (Ritlecitinib/PF-06651600), AGMB-129, Balinatunfib (SAR441566), MBF-118, MORF-057, Omilancor (BT-11), AVB-114, Obefazimod (ABX464), Afimkibart (RVT-3101 or RG6631), RYONCIL (Remestemcel-L), Zasocitinib (TAK-279), AZD7798, and others.

Crohn's Disease Market Dynamics

Crohn's disease can be managed through nutritional support, medication, and surgery in more severe cases. Treatment typically begins with glucocorticosteroids such as budesonide, although 5-Aminosalicylates (5-ASA) are considered when steroids are not suitable. For moderate disease, immunomodulators like azathioprine, methotrexate, and 6-mercaptopurine are commonly used. However, long-term steroid use is generally avoided due to potential side effects.

Over time, biologic and small-molecule therapies for Crohn's disease have seen considerable advancements, varying in approval timelines, mechanisms of action, dosing schedules, and clinical effectiveness. REMICADE, the first TNF inhibitor approved in 1998, later gained approval for pediatric use in 2006. HUMIRA, introduced in 2007, provided an alternative for patients not responding to traditional treatments or REMICADE.

In 2008, CIMZIA became the first PEGylated TNF inhibitor, offering extended half-life and reduced immune response. These therapies differ in administration routes; REMICADE is given via IV infusion every eight weeks, whereas HUMIRA and CIMZIA are administered subcutaneously, allowing for at-home treatment.

In addition to TNF inhibitors, newer biologics and small molecules have broadened therapeutic options with unique mechanisms. ENTYVIO, approved in 2014, is a gut-specific a4ß7 integrin blocker, initially given intravenously with maintenance every eight weeks; a subcutaneous version was introduced in 2024. STELARA, launched in 2016, targets IL-12 and IL-23 by blocking the p40 subunit, with an IV induction followed by SC dosing every eight weeks.

SKYRIZI, approved in 2022, inhibits IL-23 and follows an IV induction schedule at Weeks 0, 4, and 8, then shifts to subcutaneous maintenance. It demonstrated 61% clinical remission at Week 52 in trials. RINVOQ, a JAK1 inhibitor approved in 2023, represents a small-molecule alternative targeting the JAK/STAT pathway and is taken orally, 45 mg daily for induction, followed by 15 mg or 30 mg maintenance.

OMVOH, a selective IL-23 p19 subunit blocker, received approval in 2025, with IV induction and subcutaneous maintenance every four weeks.

While currently small molecules and biologics are ruling the Crohn's disease treatment space, in 2018, a cell therapy was also introduced in the market. ALOFISEL (darvadstrocel), an allogeneic stem cell therapy, was approved in the EU (2018) and Japan (2021) for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients. However, despite initial promise, Takeda discontinued its marketing authorization in the EU (December 2024), withdrawing the product as the clinical benefit of ALOFISEL was no longer sufficient to justify its continued use in the EU. Additionally, the company has removed the planned pediatric trial for refractory complex perianal fistulas from its pipeline, limiting future expansion into younger patient populations. The discontinuation of ALOFISEL highlights the ongoing challenges in developing and commercializing advanced regenerative therapies for Crohn's disease, particularly in niche indications.

Regarding the challenges for biologics, the rise of biosimilars has lowered treatment costs and increased accessibility to biologic therapies. The first REMICADE biosimilar was introduced in 2016; as of now several biosimilars of REMICADE are approved, including INFLECTRA, RENFLEXIS, AVSOLA, and others. In 2023, biosimilars for HUMIRA, including AMJEVITA and CYLTEZO, entered the market, further enhancing affordability.

TYRUKO, the first biosimilar for TYSABRI, was approved in Germany in 2024, indicating continued growth in the biosimilars landscape. With STELARA experiencing a 4% sales decline, now amplified by the entry of biosimilars in the US, Johnson & Johnson has now TREMFYA. TREMFYA's FDA approval in March 2025-offering both IV and SC induction and a dual-acting mechanism is expected to solidify Johnson & Johnson's IBD leadership. Despite these advances, challenges such as physician resistance, patient hesitation, and payer-related issues persist.

In the pediatric segment, treatment-related challenges are even more pronounced due to limited approved options. HUMIRA and REMICADE remain the primary TNF inhibitors, but early disease onset, aggressive progression, and long-term immunosuppression risks create significant unmet needs. Recently, in April 2025, the European Commission approved STELARA for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease in paediatric patients. While biologics have improved management, immunogenicity and secondary loss of response remain key concerns. To address these gaps, pharmaceutical companies are advancing novel mechanisms of action, including integrin blockers, IL-12/IL-23 inhibitors, and JAK inhibitors, aiming for improved efficacy, safety, and durability in pediatric patients.

The anticipated approvals of ENTYVIO in the near future, followed by RINVOQ and OMVOH for pediatric Crohn's disease patients, will diversify the therapeutic landscape, offering more personalized treatment options based on disease severity and individual patient response.

The Crohn's disease market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Biologics continue to dominate Crohn's disease treatment, with TNF inhibitors (HUMIRA, REMICADE), IL-12/23 inhibitors (STELARA), and IL-23 inhibitors (SKYRIZI) offering strong efficacy and long-term disease control. In contrast, the development of new treatments such as JAK inhibitors, immunomodulators, and first-in-class therapies like Tulisokibart (TL1A inhibitor) and AGMB-129 (ALK5/TGFßR1 inhibitor) reflects a promising shift toward more targeted options with improved clinical profiles, subcutaneous formulations, and greater convenience, driving higher penetration in the moderate-to-severe patient population and paving the way for Crohn's disease market innovation.

Overall, the Crohn's disease market is undergoing a transformative shift. With continued investment in next-generation biologics, oral small molecules, and novel combinations, the Crohn's disease treatment landscape is set to evolve significantly, reshaping the standard of care for both adult and pediatric patients.

Crohn's Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

The promising late- and mid-stage emerging pipeline assets for Crohn's disease include RHB-104 (RedHill Biopharma), Tulisokibart (Merck), LITFULO (Pfizer), AGMB-129 (Agomab Therapeutics), Duvakitug (Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi), and others.

RHB-104, developed by RedHill Biopharma, is an investigational oral capsule with strong intracellular, antimycobacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It has the potential to be a groundbreaking therapy. RedHill has completed two Phase III clinical trials (NCT03009396 and NCT01951326). The MAP US study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial in Crohn's disease, achieved both its primary and key secondary endpoints. Further clinical trials are needed to support a New Drug Application (NDA), with a new study expected to launch in mid-2025. No recent updates are available, and the drug is not visible in the company's pipeline. RedHill Biopharma is also developing RHB-204, a next-generation formulation of RHB-104 with an optimized formulation for the treatment of Crohn's disease. RHB-204 is patent-protected until at least 2041, and has an expected pediatric orphan designation (subject to FDA approval to transfer from RHB-104).

Tulisokibart is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the novel protein TL1A, which is linked to intestinal inflammation and fibrosis. The antibody is believed to bind both soluble and membrane-bound forms of TL1A, potentially blocking inflammatory pathways and reducing fibrosis in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This could be significant in modifying disease progression. Following Merck's acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences in June 2023, Tulisokibart is now part of Merck's portfolio. The drug is protected by US patents extending into the 2040s and is currently in two Phase III trials for Crohn's disease.

AGMB-129 is an orally administered, gastrointestinal-restricted small molecule that inhibits ALK5 (TGFßR1), a key mediator in fibrotic processes. It is specifically developed for treating Fibrostenosing Crohn's Disease (FSCD). TGFß is a central regulator of fibrosis, and early clinical data support its potential as a therapeutic target. In October 2024, the company raised USD 89 million in a Series D round, with participation from new investors including Sanofi and Invus, along with support from existing backers. In May 2025, Agomab Therapeutics presented interim data from the Phase IIa STENOVA trial at Digestive Disease Week 2025. The primary endpoint of favorable safety and tolerability of AGMB-129 was met at both doses. The study also met its two predefined secondary endpoints of pharmacokinetics (PK) and target engagement in the first 44 patients.

The other therapies in the pipeline for Crohn's disease treatment include

Omilancor (BT-11): NImmune

AVB-114: Avobis Bio/Alimentiv

Obefazimod (ABX464): Abivax

RVT-3101 (RG6631): Roche

RYONCIL (Remestemcel-L): Mesoblast

Zasocitinib (TAK-279): Takeda

AZD7798: AstraZeneca

Balinatunfib (SAR441566): Sanofi

MBF-118: Medibiofarma

MORF-057: Eli Lilly/Morphic Therapeutic

And others

As potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Crohn's disease, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Crohn's disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies are poised to transform the Crohn's disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Crohn's disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Crohn's disease market. Despite the emergence of novel treatments, a significant portion of Crohn's disease patients remains refractory to multiple therapies, underscoring the need for breakthrough innovations beyond current biologic and small-molecule options; however, biological therapies remain expensive and face accessibility challenges, JAK inhibitors like RINVOQ are limited by serious safety concerns, and brand erosion following the patent expiry of market leaders such as REMICADE, HUMIRA, ENTYVIO, and STELARA is expected to lead to sales decline.

Moreover, Crohn's disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Crohn's disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Crohn's disease market growth.

Recent Developments in the Crohn's Disease Market

In July 2025 , the Phase III trial evaluating VELSIPITY (Etrasimod) a product of Arena (a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer), for the treatment of adult participants with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, was terminated due to lack of efficacy in sub-study 1.

, the Phase III trial evaluating VELSIPITY (Etrasimod) a product of Arena (a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer), for the treatment of adult participants with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, was terminated due to lack of efficacy in sub-study 1. In June 2025 , Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to expand approval of STELARA for the treatment of children two years and older with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

, Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to expand approval of STELARA for the treatment of children two years and older with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. In March 2025, the FDA approved TREMFYA (guselkumab), the first and only IL-23 inhibitor offering both subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) induction options, for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

the FDA approved TREMFYA (guselkumab), the first and only IL-23 inhibitor offering both subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) induction options, for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. In March 2025, Celltrion announced the U.S. launch of STEQEYMA (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA (ustekinumab), following FDA approval in December 2024. STEQEYMA is approved for the same indications as STELARA, offering consistent treatment for patients and healthcare providers.

announced the U.S. launch of STEQEYMA (ustekinumab-stba), a biosimilar to STELARA (ustekinumab), following FDA approval in December 2024. STEQEYMA is approved for the same indications as STELARA, offering consistent treatment for patients and healthcare providers. In February 2025, Eli Lilly and Company announced the results from the VIVID-2 open-label extension study, which showed the majority of patients with moderate-to-severely active Crohn's disease receiving 2 years of continuous treatment with OMVOH achieved long-term clinical and endoscopic outcomes, including those (43.8%) with previous biologic failure at the Crohn's and Colitis Congress (CCC).

announced the results from the VIVID-2 open-label extension study, which showed the majority of patients with moderate-to-severely active Crohn's disease receiving 2 years of continuous treatment with OMVOH achieved long-term clinical and endoscopic outcomes, including those (43.8%) with previous biologic failure at the Crohn's and Colitis Congress (CCC). In January 2025, the FDA approved OMVOH (mirikizumab) for Crohn's disease, further solidifying the IL-23 inhibitor class. With strong long-term efficacy, OMVOH is also being investigated for pediatric patients, potentially addressing a significant unmet need in this population.

Crohn's Disease Overview

Crohn's disease is a long-term inflammatory disorder of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and is classified under inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Although it can impact any part of the digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus, it most frequently affects the small intestine and colon. Its exact cause is still unknown, but it's thought to arise from a mix of genetic predisposition, environmental triggers, and immune system irregularities.

Crohn's disease symptoms can differ in intensity and may include abdominal discomfort, persistent diarrhea, weight loss, fatigue, and nutrient deficiencies. While a cure has yet to be found, treatment aims to control inflammation, relieve symptoms, and prevent complications through the use of medications, biologic therapies, lifestyle adjustments, and sometimes surgical intervention. Continuous research and innovation in targeted treatments are expanding the options available, offering renewed hope for better management and improved quality of life for those affected.

Diagnosing Crohn's disease can be complex due to symptom overlap with other GI disorders, such as ulcerative colitis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Physicians use a comprehensive diagnostic approach that includes a clinical assessment, lab work, imaging, and endoscopic evaluations. Blood tests can reveal signs of inflammation, anemia, or nutritional imbalances, while stool tests help exclude infections.

Imaging methods like CT scans, MRIs, and intestinal ultrasounds provide detailed insights into areas of inflammation, narrowing, or abnormal connections. Endoscopic procedures, such as colonoscopy and upper endoscopy, offer a direct look at the intestinal lining and allow for tissue biopsies to confirm the diagnosis. Because no single test can definitively confirm Crohn's, a combination of diagnostic tools is used to establish an accurate diagnosis and guide effective treatment planning.

Crohn's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Crohn's disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Crohn's disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Crohn's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Crohn's Disease Prevalence

Age-specific Diagnosed Crohn's Disease Prevalence

Severity-specific Diagnosed Crohn's Disease Prevalence

Crohn's Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Crohn's Disease Market CAGR 4.3 % Crohn's Disease Market Size in 2024 USD 10.8 Billion Key Crohn's Disease Companies RedHill Biopharma, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Agomab Therapeutics, Sanofi, Medibiofarma, Eli Lilly, Morphic Therapeutics, NImmune, Avobis Bio, Abivax, Roche, Mesoblast, Takeda, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Biogen, Arena Pharma, and others Key Crohn's Disease Therapies RHB-104, Tulisokibart (MK-7240, PRA023), Duvakitug (TEV-574), LITFULO (Ritlecitinib/PF-06651600), AGMB-129, Balinatunfib (SAR441566), MBF-118, MORF-057, Omilancor (BT-11), AVB-114, Obefazimod (ABX464), RVT-3101, RYONCIL (Remestemcel-L), Zasocitinib (TAK-279), AZD7798, OMVOH, RINVOQ, SKYRIZI, STELARA, ENTYVIO, CIMZIA, TYSABRI, HUMIRA, REMICADE, TREMFYA, and others

Scope of the Crohn's Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Crohn's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Crohn's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Crohn's Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Crohn's Disease Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Crohn's Disease Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Crohn's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Crohn's Disease Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of Crohn's Disease in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of Crohn's Disease in 2034 7 Pediatric Crohn's Disease Market Overview at a Glance 7.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of Pediatric Crohn's Disease in 2024 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of Pediatric Crohn's Disease in 2034 8 Disease Background and Overview 8.1 Types of Crohn's Disease 8.2 Signs and Symptoms of Crohn's Disease 8.3 Risk Factors and Causes of Crohn's Disease 8.4 Pathogenesis and Inflammation 8.5 Complications of Crohn's Disease 8.6 Diagnosis of Crohn's Disease 8.6.1 Diagnostic Algorithm 8.6.2 Physical Exam 8.6.3 Diagnostic Tests 8.6.3.1 Routine Blood Tests 8.6.3.2 Stool Tests 8.6.4 Imaging Tests 8.6.4.1 Endoscopy 8.6.4.2 Cross-sectional Imaging 8.6.5 Antibody Blood Tests (Biomarkers) 8.6.6 Diagnostic Guidelines of Crohn's Disease 8.6.6.1 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Guidelines 8.6.6.2 ECCO-ESGAR Guidelines for Diagnostic Assessment in IBD (European Crohn's and Colitis Organization - European Society of Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Radiology) 8.6.7 Differential Diagnosis of Crohn's Disease 8.7 Treatment and Management of Crohn's Disease 8.7.1 Treatment Algorithm of Crohn's Disease 8.7.2 Drug Therapies 8.7.2.1 Corticosteroids 8.7.2.2 Aminosalicylates 8.7.2.3 Immunomodulators 8.7.2.4 Biologic Therapies 8.7.3 Other Therapies 8.7.4 Surgery 8.7.4.1 Small Bowel Resection 8.7.4.2 Stricturoplasty (also known as strictureplasty) 8.7.4.3 Proctocolectomy and Ileostomy 8.7.4.4 Subtotal Colectomy 8.7.5 Diet and Nutrition 8.7.6 Treatment and Management Guidelines of Crohn's Disease 8.7.6.1 ECCO Guidelines on Therapeutics in Crohn's Disease: Medical Treatment (2024) 8.7.6.2 ECCO Guidelines on Therapeutics in Crohn's Disease: Surgical Treatment (2024) 8.7.6.3 AGA Clinical Practice Guideline on the Role of Biomarkers for the Management of Crohn's Disease (2023) 8.7.6.4 AGA Clinical Practice Guidelines on the Medical Management of Moderate to Severe Luminal and Perianal Fistulizing Crohn's Disease (2021) 8.7.6.5 Treatment Escalation and De-escalation Decisions in Crohn's Disease: Delphi Consensus Recommendations from Japan (2023) 8.7.6.6 The Medical Management of Paediatric Crohn's Disease: An ECCO-ESPGHAN Guideline (2021) 8.7.6.7 Crohn's Disease: Management NICE Guideline (2019) 8.7.6.8 ACG Clinical Guideline: Management of Crohn's Disease in Adults (2018) 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Crohn's Disease in the 7MM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationales: 7MM 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Crohn's Disease in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Crohn's Disease in the United States 9.4.2 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Crohn's Disease in the United States 9.4.3 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Crohn's Disease in the United States 9.4.4 Treated Cases of Crohn's Disease in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 OMVOH (mirikizumab/LY3074828): Eli Lilly 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Development Activities 11.2.4.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 RINVOQ (upadacitinib; ABT494): AbbVie 11.4 SKYRIZI (risankizumab, ABBV-066, BI 655066): AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim 11.5 STELARA (ustekinumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals 11.6 ENTYVIO (vedolizumab): Takeda Pharmaceutical 11.7 CIMZIA (certolizumab-pegol): UCB 11.8 TYSABRI (natalizumab): Biogen 11.9 HUMIRA (adalimumab): AbbVie 11.10 REMICADE (Infliximab): Janssen Biotech 11.11 ALOFISEL (darvadstrocel/Cx601): Takeda Pharmaceuticals 11.12 TREMFYA (Guselkumab): Johnson and Johnson 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 RHB-104: RedHill Biopharma 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 Tulisokibart (MK-7240, PRA023): Merck 12.4 Duvakitug (TEV-574): Teva Pharmaceutical/Sanofi 12.5 LITFULO (Ritlecitinib/PF-06651600): Pfizer 12.6 AGMB-129: Agomab Therapeutics *List to be continued in the report 13 Crohn's Disease: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook 13.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.3.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 13.3.2 Pricing Trends 13.3.3 Analogue Assessment 13.3.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of Crohn's Disease in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of Crohn's Disease by Therapies in 7MM 13.7 Total Market Size of Pediatric Crohn's Disease in the 7MM 13.8 Market Size of Pediatric Crohn's Disease by Therapies in 7MM 13.9 The United States Market Size 13.1 EU4 and the UK Market Size 13.11 Japan Market Size 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Reimbursement of Crohn's Disease 18 Bibliography 19 Report Methodology

