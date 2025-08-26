As Chinese automotive brands accelerate their global expansion, the opening of the GWM Brazil Plant in Iracemápolis marks the company's transformation from traditional manufacturing export to cultural integration and local value creation.

By bringing in cutting-edge technology, nurturing local talent, and actively engaging with the community, GWM is reshaping how the world sees Chinese automakers not just as exporters, but as thoughtful partners in a new era of "warm globalization."

The GWM Brazil Plant obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification before official production and passed the audit with zero non-conformities, demonstrating the maturity and reliability of its global manufacturing system.

The three models slated for production in the first phase include GWM HAVAL H6 hybrid SUV, the GWM POER 2.4T pickup, and the GWM HAVAL H9 seven-seat SUV. These products are specifically tailored for the Latin American market, combining intelligent driving features, efficient energy use, and off-road capability.

"For us, Brazil is no longer just a geographical market, but a strategic fulcrum in Latin American within GWM's global intelligent mobility network," said Mu Feng, President of GWM, at the opening ceremony. "What we bring is not just cars, but a long-term commitment -to root technology locally, integrate with the community, and transition from product export to ecosystem export, empowering local economic development."

Global expansion can often feel cold and transactional new jobs, new machines, and little else. But here in Iracemápolis, GWM is attempting something more complex and, frankly, more human: building trust. Investing not just in infrastructure, but in people. That shift might be subtle, but it matters.

By 2026, GWM aims to localize over 60% of its parts sourcing and technology R&D in Brazil and will continue to increase investment in local R&D and talent cultivation. At the same time, the plant is promoting deeper localization of the supply chain and engineering technologies through cooperation with local suppliers and research institutions, building a full-chain local ecosystem from production to innovation.

Guided by the brand mission "Tech to Enjoy Every Journey", GWM is fostering community development, employment, creating jobs, and promoting cultural integration, while shaping a warmer, more human-centered new dimension of globalization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825551966/en/

Contacts:

Carol Wang, globalmarketing@gwm.cn