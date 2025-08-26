Azure Holding Group Corp.: Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil and Gas Release Updated Capital Program Forecast and Expected Revenue Projections

AZURE HOLDING GROUP, and it's wholly subsidiaries Vision Oil And Gas and Oil Field Services Ai, is an Oil & Gas Operator, with over 18,000 acres in the Permian Basin, 6,000 acres in South Texas and over 416 active or shut-in oil & gas wells.

LUBBOCK, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Azure Holding Group (OTCID:$AZRH) and it's wholly owned subsidiary's Vision Oil And Gas & Oil Field Services Ai expect to increase it's oil production from 85 barrels per day, to 250 barrels of oil per day by the end of 2025. The company expects to reach 1,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of 2026, with the cash that the company currently has on hand, as well as further cash contributions from the individual officers of the company, and including the company's cash flow and pre-existing asset base of oil field tools and equipment which are currently held for sale. Assuming $63 per barrel Oil, and an average Net Royalty Interest of 78.0%, 250 barrels of oil per day for 365 days would result in annualized revenues of $4.48 Million, while 1,000 barrels of oil per day for 365 days would result in annualized revenues of $17.94 Million at approximately 60% EBITDA, before capital reinvestment into further re-perforation drilling initiatives.

Since the merger between Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil And Gas was executed on June 5, 2025, the company has invested $615,000 into capital expenditures and operational expenditures to increase the companies daily oil production from 25 barrels per day as of May 2025 to 85 barrels per day.

To date, Azure Holding Group (OTCID:$AZRH) and it's wholly owned subsidiary's Vision Oil And Gas & Oil Field Services Ai, have completed 10 work overs and 2 re-perforations and re-stimulations, while putting 40 of the companies 373 non-plugged well bores back online. The company will continue to focus on completing additional work overs, which entail pull tubing to replace joints with holes in the tubing, pump refurbishments, run xylene to bust paraffin, and run 400 gallons of HydroChloric acid 15%. The company will also continue it's re-perforation + re-stimulation program to complete 39 total wells across it's leases where no drilling is required, while targeting 10 barrels of oil production per day uplift, per well. The company is currently capitalized with cash on hand and in personal bank accounts held outside of the public company by Executive Members of the Company, to complete at least 15 more work overs and at least 17 more re-perforations + re-stimulations by the end of this fiscal year (note that a completed work over is expected to produce 2 barrels per day).

The company also intends to address flow line replacements from well head to storage tanks to increase fluid flow and reduce daily inhibitors that could be slowing production flowing to the tanks.

The company's current production across all of it's leases has stabilized at 85 barrels a day of oil production, compared to 25 barrels a day from the date that the groups completed the merger of Azure Holding Group with Vision Oil And Gas & Oil Field Services Ai, and compared to 120 barrels a day which was the 4 years average daily stabilized oil production of the prior operator.

Once the company completes all 39 re-perforations + re-stimulations (expected target date March 31, 2026, unless the company closes on at least $500k of outside investment capital, in which case the company will complete all 39 well candidates by or before December 31, 2025), the company will then focus its efforts on the Calvin Starnes Unit Lease with the intention of replicating the horizontal sidetrack well programs that were successfully performed in the past on the Company's Starnes Ranch 29, Starnes Ranch 34, and Starnes Ranch 35 leases, with each well drilled producing a cumulative 60,000 barrels of oil on average over the life of each well or a 10X - 15X return per dollar invested.

The Company is also finalizing the installation of Amplified well control and automated gauging on its active well bores and oil storage tanks ( https://amplified.industries/ )

This tool has the same capabilities as Scada or Lufkins well monitoring softwares, but at a fraction of the price, and will enable the company's production engineers to dial in and optimize the company's producing well's performance by managing down time, and increasing fillage to enhance performance and eliminate efficiencies. The tool allows for much more proactive management of the companies assets vs being reactive to issues and looking for problems that are inhibiting production (a reality of aged infrastructure and older wells).

For further information, please visit the companies website at www.oilfieldservices.ai or reach out to Josh Cohen at (917) 584-7042 or by email at jcohen@visionoilandgas.com.

About Azure Holding Group

Azure Holding Group Corp. is an acquisition corporation focused on Oil Field Services, Oil Field Construction, and Oil & Gas Exploration & Production. The Company is currently evaluating further mergers and acquisitions, outside of it's capital program to enable organic growth.

SOURCE: Azure Holding Group Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/azure-holding-group-azrh-and-vision-oil-and-gas-release-updated-1065363