Leading renewable energy executive brings proven track record of scaling emerging technologies into multibillion-euro businesses

Plexigrid, the grid-tech company pioneering AI-powered real-time digital twins and flexibility orchestration for electricity distribution grids, today announced Peter Tornberg as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825365290/en/

From left to right: Alberto Méndez Rebollo, CEO of Plexigrid; Linda-Maria Wadman, CCO of Plexigrid; Peter Tornberg, COO of Plexigrid.

Tornberg is recognized as one of Europe's leading scale-up executives in the energy sector. He has repeatedly transformed emerging technologies into global businesses:

As Chief Commercial and Development Officer at OX2, he joined when the company had only a few dozen employees and drove its growth into one of Europe's leading renewable energy developers. Following a landmark multibillion-euro IPO, the company was acquired by EQT in 2024.

As Chief Business Development Officer at Vattenfall, he transformed its wind division from a marginal unit into the company's second-largest cash flow generator, establishing Vattenfall as a top-two global offshore wind player.

At Plexigrid, Tornberg will lead the company's next growth phase, industrializing product, partnerships, delivery, and operations to meet accelerating demand from distribution system operators worldwide.

Alberto Méndez, CEO, said: "Peter has an outstanding track record of turning visionary ideas into industrial-scale energy businesses. With his leadership, Plexigrid is ready to deliver at global scale and redefine electricity distribution."

Peter Tornberg, COO, said: "After two decades hyperscaling growth in utilities and renewables, the next big challenge-the bottleneck holding back the energy transition-is a grid designed for another era. Surges in curtailment, connection delays, congestion, instability, and blackouts highlight the gap between current grids and transition demands. Those with vision and technological capacity to close this gap will write the next chapter in electricity history. With its unique platform for grid intelligence and flexibility, Plexigrid is uniquely positioned to do just that. I'm honored to join at this inflection point and help make Plexigrid the defining grid-tech company of our time."

About Plexigrid:

Plexigrid is reinventing electricity distribution with an AI-powered digital twin that doubles grid efficiency, unlocks flexibility, and accelerates the energy transition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825365290/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nina Frigerio

Head of Marketing

Plexigrid

guillermina.frigerio@plexigrid.com

Investors Relations Contact:

Lovisa Urheim

Head of Strategic Initiatives

Plexigrid

lovisa.urheim@plexigrid.com