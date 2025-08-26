Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025

WKN: 591260 | ISIN: NO0010063308 | Ticker-Symbol: TEQ
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:02
13,980 Euro
-0,64 % -0,090
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,08014,09009:12
14,07014,08009:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 08:34 Uhr
113 Leser
Telenor Subsidiary Secures €15 Million Nordic Defence Contracts

Fornebu, Norway - 26 August 2025 - Telenor's Finnish subsidiary KNL has received orders worth €15 million under a ten-year framework agreement signed earlier this year with the Finnish and Swedish Armed Forces.

The contracts come at a time when secure and independent communication capabilities are increasingly critical for national defence and regional stability, particularly amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty in Europe.

"These contracts underscore the growing demand for secure, resilient communication solutions in an increasingly complex security environment. KNL's technology exemplifies Nordic innovation and its role in strengthening regional security and preparedness," says Dan Ouchterlony, Head of Telenor Amp.

KNL develops advanced high-frequency (HF) communication solutions that automatically connect in under one second, providing encrypted and resilient connectivity - even under jamming and other types of interference. The agreements cover the delivery of portable HF military radios that ensure secure communication in areas without traditional infrastructure such as satellites and GPS.

The contracts are part of a ten-year framework agreement with NORDEFCO, a Nordic defence co-operation framework that facilitates joint procurement and interoperability among member nations. The agreement may be extended to include additional NATO countries. The initial deliveries to the Finnish and Swedish armed forces are scheduled for completion already by the end of the year.

"These agreements confirm that we've developed something truly valuable - especially in a time of geopolitical tension. We're seeing strong interest from the market to test and adopt this solution, which reinforces its relevance and potential impact. We're now ramping up production to meet growing demand, with several countries running pilots and expectations for future orders running high," says Toni Lindén, CEO of KNL.

KNL became part of Telenor in 2020 and has since specialised in secure defence communications. In addition to the NORDEFCO framework, the company is running pilots with Norway's Defence Research Establishment (FFI) and engaging with several other NATO countries, positioning itself for strong international growth.

"With Telenor's resources behind us and technology that meets today's security challenges, we're well positioned for continued growth. We're proud to deliver solutions that enhance operational capability and field security," Lindén adds.

Media contacts:

Telenor:

David Fidjeland, Director Media Relations, Telenor Group

+47 93 46 72 24 | david.fidjeland@telenor.com

KNL:

Toni Lindén, CEO, KNL

+358 50 5867161 | toni.linden@knl.fi


Attachment

  • KNL Manpack (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ce0f2b2-da6c-42d7-b8dd-ba0cdce49417)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
