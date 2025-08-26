Anzeige
WKN: A2JNZF | ISIN: KYG940441077 | Ticker-Symbol: 5R6
Frankfurt
25.08.25 | 15:29
0,332 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VCREDIT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VCREDIT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3520,41808:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VCREDIT
VCREDIT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VCREDIT HOLDINGS LTD0,3320,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.