Smart home pioneer Tineco is returning to IFA Berlin (September 5-9, 2025), ready to showcase its latest breakthroughs designed to make everyday living easier, smarter, and more sustainable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825218235/en/

Tineco to Unveil Its Next Wave of Smart Home Innovations at IFA 2025

Spotlight on the Press Conference

The highlight of Tineco's presence at IFA will be a press conference on:

Thursday, September 4, 2025

3:00 PM

Tineco Booth No. H9-114, Messe Berlin

David Qian, Vice Chairman CEO of ECOVACS, will take the stage to outline the group's strategic direction and reveal the headline product launches that will set the tone for Tineco in 2025.

This year's theme, "Tomorrow's Tech for Today's Life", underpins Tineco's mission: bringing cutting-edge technology out of the lab and into the home. From smarter cleaning systems to energy-conscious design, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of how innovation can transform daily routines.

Where to Find Tineco at IFA 2025

IFA Dates: September 5-9, 2025

September 5-9, 2025 Booth: No. H9-114, Messe Berlin

No. H9-114, Messe Berlin Press Conference: Thursday, September 4 at 3:00 PM

Tineco's teams will be on hand throughout the show to welcome journalists and visitors, offering a first look at the technologies shaping the smart home of tomorrow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825218235/en/

Contacts:

Chris.lxg@tineco.com