Leading US medical center chooses Sectra's enterprise imaging cloud service to streamline diagnostic workflows for improved patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution as a fully managed cloud service, Sectra One Cloud, to a leading medical center in the US. This will enhance workflows within the medical center's radiology, breast imaging, cardiology and orthopaedic departments, while strengthening security and scalability. As a result, the service will help them tackle increased workload with enhanced workflow efficiency and reduced IT complexity, which will in turn lead to improved patient care.

"Especially in radiology, efficient workflows are essential to handle the growing volume of exams with limited resources. At the same time, consolidating imaging across multiple specialties and moving to a single, cloud-based system simplifies IT operations, reduces the burden on IT teams, and lowers exposure to cyberthreats. I'm looking forward to partnering with this medical center on their cloud journey," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

As Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed cloud service, Sectra will monitor, optimize, and continuously upgrade the solution, alleviating the burden from the medical center's IT teams. The solution can also be scaled to accommodate growth as volumes increase and expand into other imaging specialties.

The five-year contract was signed in the first quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, and the medical center will initially utilize the modules for radiology, breast imaging, cardiology and orthopaedic. The contracted order value amounts to $21M USD, of which $20M USD is guaranteed.

Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed service for enterprise imaging where Sectra continuously monitors, optimizes, and upgrades the solution as well as provides 24/7 support. The enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

