NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has started accepting bids for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package, including land acquisition, to develop a 300 MW grid-connected PV project near the NTPC Anta gas-fired power station in northwestern India. From pv magazine India NTPC REL has opened bidding for an EPC package, including land acquisition, for the development of a 300 MW grid-connected solar project near NTPC Anta natural gas-fired power station in the Baran district of Rajasthan. The successful bidder will be responsible for acquiring land for the solar project, as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...