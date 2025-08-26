Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR9Y | ISIN: US03782L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 910
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 16:45
25,230 Euro
+0,60 % +0,150
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,89025,13009:14
24,89025,13009:12
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appian Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Automation Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) the leading platform for AI process automation, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Business Automation Platforms (BAPs) 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US52034624, May 2025).

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "Appian supports the development of AI agents and offers a copilot for interactivity between users and LLMs."

Appian has embedded AI into business processes for years, making them faster, smarter, and more adaptable. The latest advancements further strengthen this capability with innovations such as Agent Studio for creating and managing AI agents; AI Document Center for enterprise intelligent document processing; and Smart Search, an AI-driven semantic search feature that enables record retrieval across Appian's unified data fabric.

"The true power of AI lies in its integration within core business processes. We believe Appian's consistent focus has been on optimizing critical operations, and our recognition by IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Business Automation Platforms underscores our commitment to embedding AI with purpose and governance," said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President, Product & Solutions, Appian. "By enabling AI agents and intelligent automation to work in concert, we empower our customers to accelerate operations and responsibly scale AI benefits across their enterprise, driving measurable business impact."

The Appian Platform empowers organizations to orchestrate and transform their most critical business processes. By embedding advanced AI capabilities into every layer of process automation, Appian enables organizations to achieve greater agility, insight, and impact.

Appian recently sponsored an IDC InfoBrief (doc EUR153306825, June 2025) to show how business processes and process automation platforms create a strong foundation on which organizations can identify, develop, and deploy AI capabilities, creating systems that expand the value of existing automation efforts, as well as delivering a measurable impact from AI. It also shows how organizations in banking, insurance, government, and life sciences are currently working with AI, their future AI plans and priorities, and the challenges they are working through.

Get the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Appian, Embedding AI into Processes to Drive Business Impact (doc EUR153306825, June 2025).

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, X (Twitter)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Caption_2700px_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-named-a-leader-in-the-idc-marketscape-worldwide-business-automation-platforms-2025-vendor-assessment-302538184.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.