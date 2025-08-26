Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc breaks ground on new production and R&D facility in India

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, today broke ground on a new production and R&D facility in Nashik, India. The new facility is part of Epiroc's commitment to support customers in India and globally with top-quality products and solutions that strengthen safety and productivity.

The new site will develop, innovate and produce underground and surface equipment for mining and construction customers. The facility will include buildings for production and prototyping, an R&D lab, offices, and an outdoor equipment test track. It is expected to start operations in the third quarter 2026, with phased developments in coming years. The facility will total around 175 000 m2.

"The new facility in Nashik is a key step in further expanding our presence in the growing and very important Indian market, and it will also support our customers globally," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO.

Epiroc has production and innovation facilities in several Indian locations, including Nashik, and has around 1 750 employees in the country, including a large and growing R&D organization. In April this year, Epiroc inaugurated an expanded manufacturing facility for rock drilling tools in Hyderabad, and last year it opened a new innovation and technology center in the same city.

The new site in Nashik will create local employment opportunities, adding approximately 200 new direct positions to Epiroc's current workforce of around 280 in Nashik.

"We are excited about this further expansion in India, where we see significant growth potential," says Arunkumar Govindarajan, President Epiroc India. "We look forward to continuing to be the productivity and sustainability partner for our local and global customers through this investment. The new facility also supports our 'Make in India' initiatives."



A rendering of Epiroc's new facility in Nashik, India.

For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Chandana Mungre, Branding & Communications Manager at Epiroc India

+91 917 555 8026

chandana.mungre@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 64 billion in 2024, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.