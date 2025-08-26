Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPHW | ISIN: SE0015658117 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AD2
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 13:02
15,830 Euro
+0,51 % +0,080
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIROC AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPIROC AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,61015,72010:07
15,62015,70010:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc breaks ground on new production and R&D facility in India

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, today broke ground on a new production and R&D facility in Nashik, India. The new facility is part of Epiroc's commitment to support customers in India and globally with top-quality products and solutions that strengthen safety and productivity.

The new site will develop, innovate and produce underground and surface equipment for mining and construction customers. The facility will include buildings for production and prototyping, an R&D lab, offices, and an outdoor equipment test track. It is expected to start operations in the third quarter 2026, with phased developments in coming years. The facility will total around 175 000 m2.

"The new facility in Nashik is a key step in further expanding our presence in the growing and very important Indian market, and it will also support our customers globally," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO.

Epiroc has production and innovation facilities in several Indian locations, including Nashik, and has around 1 750 employees in the country, including a large and growing R&D organization. In April this year, Epiroc inaugurated an expanded manufacturing facility for rock drilling tools in Hyderabad, and last year it opened a new innovation and technology center in the same city.

The new site in Nashik will create local employment opportunities, adding approximately 200 new direct positions to Epiroc's current workforce of around 280 in Nashik.

"We are excited about this further expansion in India, where we see significant growth potential," says Arunkumar Govindarajan, President Epiroc India. "We look forward to continuing to be the productivity and sustainability partner for our local and global customers through this investment. The new facility also supports our 'Make in India' initiatives."


A rendering of Epiroc's new facility in Nashik, India.

For more information please contact:
Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager
+46 70 347 2455
media@epiroc.com
Chandana Mungre, Branding & Communications Manager at Epiroc India
+91 917 555 8026
chandana.mungre@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 64 billion in 2024, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.