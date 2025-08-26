Sungrow Unveils PowerTitan 3.0: Redefining Utility-Scale Energy Storage for MEA

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, officially launched its next-generation energy storage - PowerTitan 3.0 - at the 2025 MEA PV & ESS Summit in Dubai. Purpose-built for the demanding climates and operating environments of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), PowerTitan 3.0 integrates cutting-edge technologies in advanced thermal management, innovative battery design, and grid-forming support, setting a new industry benchmark for efficiency, safety, and reliability.

Full Liquid-Cooled, Full-Power Operation

Sungrow unveiled the PowerTitan 3.0 AC liquid-cooled energy storage system, supporting 2-4 hours of operation. In its 20 ft configuration, it integrates a 1.72 MW PCS with 6.9 MWh batteries, enabling a 4-hour system where a single block reaches 6.9 MW/27.6 MWh.

Equipped with high-temperature-resistant silicon carbide (SiC) devices, the PCS delivers up to 99.3% efficiency and maintains full-power output at 55°C without derating-ensuring long-term reliability, safety, and profitability even under extreme heat. With this breakthrough, overall system conversion efficiency climbs to 92%, setting a new benchmark in large-scale ESS design.

Redefining Battery Cells: A Revolutionary Breakthrough

To support ever-larger plant capacities, PowerTitan 3.0 adopts Sungrow's innovative stacked energy storage cells (684Ah and 661Ah). This design eliminates the corner stress seen in traditional wound cells, reducing internal resistance and minimizing risks such as lithium plating, internal short circuits, or thermal runaway.

PowerTitan 3.0 adopts battery cells with a stacked structure-eliminating the corner stress of wound cells, reducing internal resistance, and significantly lowering the risk of lithium plating. The battery structure was proposed by Sungrow, which put the cell's exhaust vents and electrode tabs at opposite ends. It can ensure that the battery remains in a good condition even if vents are open. In terms of packs, each one is equipped with an exhaust channel. And a thermal insulation layer will be used between battery cells in order to avoid the propagation. And AI Battery Management 2.0, which achieves over 95% accuracy in lithium plating diagnosis and more than 99% precision in thermal risk warnings, ensuring proactive and reliable risk prevention across the system.

With optimized pack design, energy density reaches 467 kWh/?, and the 15 cm back-to-back layout allows a 1 GWh plant to fit within just 7,270 ? - a 22% reduction compared to the previous generation. This compact footprint significantly lowers construction work and overall CAPEX.

Plant-Level SOC Balancing

Leveraging Sungrow's AC-DC integration, PowerTitan 3.0 assigns one PCS per rack to eliminate the SOC unbalance between the racks. With an SOC estimation error of <3% and automated calibration, balancing extends across rack and block levels. This innovation enables up to 8% more discharged energy across the system's lifecycle, maximizing operator returns.

Engineered for Harsh Environments

MEA's harsh climate makes auxiliary power consumption a critical cost factor for storage plants. Unlike traditional patchwork designs that recycle hot air, PowerTitan 3.0 applies a top-only exhaust design for both ESS and MVS, preventing heat recirculation. Large-scale simulations show that at 55°C, conventional systems see an 8°C air-inlet rise, while Sungrow's design limits it to just 1.53°C - cutting auxiliary power use by 9%.

With AI Bionic Thermal Balance 2.0, the system predicts weather and operational conditions, enabling flexible compressor and fan control with ±1°C precision, reducing auxiliary power consumption by another 10%.

Combined with IP55 protection and C5 corrosion resistance, PowerTitan 3.0 ensures dependable performance across deserts, coasts, and sandstorm-prone regions. Besides, Sungrow has also set new global safety benchmarks with record-breaking large-scale burn tests on its PowerTitan 1.0 and 2.0 products, proving zero fire propagation under extreme conditions.

Grid-Forming Technology: Empowering Renewable Integration

Energy storage plays an important role to absorb more fluctuated power generation and meanwhile to support the power grid. PowerTitan 3.0 incorporates Sungrow's advanced grid-forming capabilities, proven in landmark projects such as Saudi Arabia's NEOM City - the world's largest multi-energy system integrating solar, wind, storage, and hydrogen. Featuring a solar-to-storage ratio above 3:1, it achieves millisecond power response, microsecond voltage construction and delivers GW-scale black start capabilities, reinforcing system stability in high-renewable penetration markets.

A Decade of Commitment to MEA

With over 15 GWh of ESS projects delivered across MEA, Sungrow has built a strong foundation in the region for more than a decade. The launch of PowerTitan 3.0 - alongside the company's 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter - reaffirms Sungrow's long-term commitment to advancing MEA's energy transition with innovation, resilience, and sustainability.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757878/PowerTitan3_0_ESS_Launching.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757879/PowerTitan3_0_ESS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-unveils-powertitan-3-0-redefining-utility-scale-energy-storage-for-mea-302538644.html