ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: ProLogium Showcases Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Breakthrough at IAA Mobility 2025, Unveils European Mass Production Plan and Global Collaboration Roadmap

ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid-state battery innovation, will participate in IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich (9-12 September, presenting its latest 4th-generation Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Ceramic Battery and outlining its strategic blueprint for large-scale commercialization.

Founder and CEO Vincent Yang will deliver a keynote speech on September 10, "Where Vision Meets Volume: A New Path - Beyond the Myth of Liquid vs. Solid-State Batteries." His presentation will address the challenges facing EV batteries-including safety, driving range, ultra-fast charging, low-temperature performance, reparability, recyclability, and residual value-while highlighting how ProLogium's 4th-generation SF Ceramion electrolyte transforms these challenges into opportunities.

Yang emphasized that ProLogium is committed to building a scalable and competitive solid-state battery supply chain in Europe. The planned gigafactory in Dunkirk, France is a cornerstone of that vision, serving as a future foundation for Europe's battery industry, driving the formation of an industry alliance with upstream and downstream strategic partners, and accelerating Europe's transition toward energy independence and global leadership in new green energy.

At its Booth (Hall B2, Stand E20), ProLogium will showcase a series of its latest R&D achievements, including next-generation solid-state cells and a prototype Design-for-Disassembly battery module. This innovation demonstrates how modular reparability and material recyclability can be combined with high energy density and safety to achieve sustainability across the entire battery lifecycle.

"As higher demands for safety, performance, and sustainability drive the rapid evolution of the EV and energy storage markets, ProLogium aims to lead the trend-accompanying solid-state batteries on their journey from vision into mass-producible reality," said Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium Technology.

IAA Mobility 2025 will not only be a stage for ProLogium to showcase its latest technological breakthroughs but also a platform to highlight the outcomes of its ongoing collaboration with global industrial partners.





About ProLogium Technology

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Technology is an energy innovation company dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. Its proprietary technologies are protected by over a thousand global patents (granted and pending). After introducing the world's first next-gen battery with 100% ceramic separators in 2013, ProLogium has been at the forefront of the battery technology. In 2025, ProLogium once again leads the industry by launching the world's first Superfluidized all Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Battery. ProLogium's Gigafactory in Taoyuan, Taiwan came online in 2024 and has shipped more than 500,000 battery cells to date. This steady supply to the global market is a testimony of its technology readiness and mass production capability.

In May 2024, the company inaugurated its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, to provide tailored technological solutions for the European market. Its first overseas Gigafactory project, located in Dunkirk, France, successfully completed both environmental and construction permitting processes by the end of 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with mass production of fourth-generation batteries starting in 2028, ramping up to 4 GWh capacity by 2029, and full production by 2030.

