Chinese PV manufacturer Longi has launched a lightweight back-contact solar module for low-load commercial and industrial rooftops with limited structural load capacity. From pv magazine India Longi has released a new lightweight solar module that weighs in at 16. 3 kilograms, making it particularly well suited for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops with structural limitations. The Hi-MO X10 Guardian Light Design module is built on the company's hybrid passivated BC 2. 0 (HPBC) cell technology and has a maximum output of 560 W, with a power density of 250 W per square meter and a mass production ...

