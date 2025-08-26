Vonage's AI-enabled Communications APIs provide developers and businesses with the ability to create advanced customer experience solutions

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today it has been recognised as the 'Best CPaaS Provider' at the 2025 UC Awards.

Vonage Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) advances how developers and enterprises deliver customer experiences. Through easy-to-use, AI-enabled APIs, Vonage provides the tools for intelligent and customised communications. This allows businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences that are personalised and secure, wherever their customers are, to deepen customer engagement.

"This award is a reflection of the work we do every day to help developers and enterprises deliver more meaningful experiences through smart, flexible communications solutions," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "By combining the power of AI with a flexible, developer-friendly platform, we're giving businesses the tools they need to meet and exceed customers' needs and expectations."

UC Awards, now in its seventh year, is a global programme that recognises innovation and leadership within the unified communications and collaboration technology industry. This year saw a record number of entries, showcasing new ideas and solutions that are redefining the future of work.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

