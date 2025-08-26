DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAL LN) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 178.2049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 842166 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN LEI Code: 969500MKFIAAE4CE2C56 Sequence No.: 399825 EQS News ID: 2188474 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 26, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)