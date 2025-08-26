DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.0629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27327842 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1437018598 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN LEI Code: 222100YOA7JFBRTWTO33 Sequence No.: 399881 EQS News ID: 2188586 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 26, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)