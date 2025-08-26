From September 5 to 9, technology and home care come together at IFA in Berlin. Tineco will showcase its latest products at the international technology trade fair.

As one of the world's leading providers of smart home appliances, Tineco will present its expanded portfolio at this year's IFA in Berlin (September 5-9, 2025). The spotlight will be on powerful cordless floor washers and modern vacuum cleaners that make floor care more efficient, convenient, and sustainable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825318065/en/

Shaping the Future of Floor Care with Tineco at IFA 2025

A particular highlight are Tineco's new technologies and innovations featured in the latest models of the FLOOR ONE series: with innovative sensors, advanced self-cleaning systems, and intelligent controls, the company is setting new standards in the category of smart cleaning. The new functions are tailored to customer needs, making cleaning even more convenient.

With its consistent focus on smart home solutions and user-friendly design, Tineco once again underlines its ambition to be a technology leader in intelligent floor care.

Tineco will be present at IFA Berlin from September 5 to 9 in Hall 9, Stand 114

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825318065/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com