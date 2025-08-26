Anzeige
WKN: A3DNV3 | ISIN: BE0974413453
26.08.25 | 09:38
137,20 Euro
+2,39 % +3,20
26.08.2025
DEME Group NV: Half-year results 2025: strong first half delivers record profitability; full-year EBITDA guidance raised

Highlights

  • Group turnover grew 10% year-over-year to 2.1 billion euros, driven by continued strong growth in Offshore Energy
  • EBITDA increased 35% to a record level of 464 million euros, or 21.9% of turnover, up from 345 million euros, or 18.0% of turnover, for the first half of 2024
  • Net profit increased 27%, reaching 179 million euros, compared to 141 million euros a year ago
  • DEME acquired Havfram, a Norwegian offshore wind contractor, reinforcing its ambition to expand in the offshore wind energy market and strengthening its competitive edge in turbine and foundation installations. The two Havfram vessels under construction are on schedule for delivery - one at the end of 2025 and the other in early 2026
  • Order book stood at 7.5 billion euros as of June 30, 2025, including the Havfram order book, compared to 7.6 billion euros a year ago
  • Management reaffirms its expectation that full-year turnover will be at least in line with 2024 and now anticipates full-year EBITDA margin to slightly exceed 20%


