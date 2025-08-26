EHang Holdings Limited: EHang Deepens Partnership with Hefei Government to Establish VT35 Series Long-Range eVTOL Product Hub in Hefei

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading urban air mobility ("UAM") technology platform company, today announced that it has signed an investment cooperation agreement with the Hefei government. Under the agreement, EHang will establish its product hub for the VT35 series in Hefei. The VT35 series is EHang's new generation of long-range, lift-and-cruise, pilotless, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) products. The parties plan to jointly invest in and establish a comprehensive base for VT35 series products in Hefei, covering R&D, testing, manufacturing, airworthiness certification, supply chain management, sales, operations, and talent development.

This partnership represents a significant upgrade in EHang's strategic layout at its East China Regional Headquarters in Hefei and accelerates industrialization of the VT35 series. The total investment in this partnership is estimated to be approximately RMB 1 billion. In addition, the Hefei government plans to provide EHang with comprehensive support valued at approximately RMB 500 million, including orders for eVTOL aircraft, investments, or other forms of cooperation across the industry chain.

The VT35 is EHang's next-generation, long-range, lift-and-cruise, pilotless, passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft. It is designed for medium- to long-distance air mobility, including intercity, cross-sea, and cross-mountain transport. Building on the VT30 prototype, the VT35 introduces major upgrades such as advanced autonomous flight control and propulsion systems. With EHang's proprietary autonomous flight operation and command-and-control system technologies, the VT35 delivers breakthrough improvements in both design and reliability.

EHang's Type Certificate ("TC") application for the VT35 was officially accepted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China ("CAAC") in February 2025 and is currently under airworthiness review process. EHang plans to carry out airworthiness certification work for the VT35 in Hefei, aiming to obtain the TC, Production Certificate ("PC"), and Standard Airworthiness Certificate ("AC") for the VT35. Further, the Company will assist its joint venture Hefei Heyi Aviation Co., Ltd. in applying for the first Air Operator Certificate ("OC") for the VT35. These efforts will enable a wide range of operations-including urban and intercity passenger transport, logistics, and emergency rescue in Hefei and the broader East China region.

Mr. Gaoyun Fei, Secretary of the CPC Hefei Municipal Committee, stated that EHang is a global leader in urban air mobility technology. In recent years, EHang has worked closely with Hefei, achieving growth together and making significant contributions to the city's low-altitude economy. Mr. Fei expressed hope that EHang will continue to grow in Hefei, strengthen cooperation with universities, research institutions and leading companies, and help bring more advanced technologies to the city. He also encouraged EHang to attract more high-quality projects, expand into areas such as logistics, fire protection, and tourism, and work together to improve the low-altitude economy's industrial ecosystem.

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of EHang, remarked, "Since we partnered with Hefei in 2023, we have reached many important milestones. These include launching EH216-S commercial flights, achieving a breakthrough in solid-state lithium eVTOL battery technology, and establishing the VT35 series product hub. Each step brings our shared vision closer to reality. Hefei's strong supply chain and forward-thinking policies help us turn the city into a real-world innovation ground. Here, research and development, certification, manufacturing, and daily operations all happen together. By working with Hefei, we will speed up the development of safe and scalable advanced air mobility and drive high-quality growth in the region."

