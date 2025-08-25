Anzeige
25.08.2025 18:30 Uhr
Realtor.com Appoints Janakiraman Karthikeyan as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced Janakiraman Karthikeyan as its new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Karthikeyan will lead Realtor.com®'s technology vision and strategy, ensuring innovation aligns with the company's mission and long-term growth objectives.

Karthikeyan brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale digital transformations across industries as diverse as e-commerce, healthcare, and finance. Most recently, Karthikeyan served as VP of Technology at Chewy. Karthikeyan has earned a reputation for embedding innovation at the heart of organizations, integrating AI and machine learning into products and processes, and building high-performance engineering teams and culture.

"I'm proud to welcome Janakiraman to Realtor.com® as our new Chief Technology Officer," said Damian Eales, CEO for Realtor.com. "Technology is at the heart of our mission to be the best open real estate marketplace. Janakiraman's leadership will help us accelerate innovation, strengthen our platform, and deliver even more value to consumers and our industry partners."

"I'm excited to join Realtor.com® at such an important moment," said Janakiraman Karthikeyan, CTO for Realtor.com®. "Throughout my career, I've focused on building scalable platforms and using AI and machine learning to create impactful customer experiences. Realtor.com® has a powerful mission to be the best open real estate marketplace, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to consumers, agents, and partners."

Karthikeyan will be based in the company's Austin, Texas headquarters.

He holds a master's degree in computer application from SSN School of Management and bachelor's degree in commerce from University of Madras.

About Realtor.com®
Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [ Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA ] [ ASX: NWS, NWSLV ] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media Contact: Sara Wiskerchen, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com

